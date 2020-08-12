Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, August 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday. But who is Harris, exactly?

The Monroe County Legislature voted Tuesday evening to authorize an official name change of the Greater Rochester International Airport to Frederick Douglass International Airport.

In late July, county legislators from both sides of the aisle introduced legislation to make the name change official.

The appointment of a Board of Elections commissioner continues to pit Democrat against Democrat in Monroe County.

Tuesday, a vote was scheduled that might have put the issue to bed – a vote to appoint Jackie Ortiz to the position following her win at the party committee level – but Democratic leadership pulled the vote citing a court order.

Firefighters are working to put out a structure fire on Applewood Drive in Greece.

The North Greece Fire Department and the Lakeshore Fire Department both responded. Officials say there were no injuries to any residents or responders.

Officials say the driver of a vehicle who collided with a horse-drawn buggy Sunday has been issued three tickets. The collision seven members of a Mennonite family seriously injured.

Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike says the driver, 24-year-old Justin Niver, was charged with following too closely, failure to exercise due care when approaching a horse, and no seat belt.

Parents, teachers, students, and everyone else involved in the public education sphere have a lot of questions about reopening schools.

That’s why News 8 WROC will host a town hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday with local officials and education leaders — including Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small — to answer the questions you have about the reopening process.

We’ll also have segments with URMC officials as well as the New York State Department of Education Commissioner.

We want to know your thoughts and concerns — send your questions through email at newsroom@wroctv.com, to our Facebook, or to our Twitter.

Like Mother Nature’s broom, yesterday’s cold front has “swept away” the high humidity and summer sizzle of the last couple of days.

Sunshine takes over today mixed with a few wispy high clouds as the front loiters a bit along the coast. Temperatures will be seasonable and reasonable for this time of year with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Some southern valleys along with the southern Finger Lakes will see temperatures into the middle 80s. The humidity levels will be in check and should remain in that category for the next couple of days. We could use some rainfall. The next real opportunity for any significant shower activity won’t likely be until sometime early next week.