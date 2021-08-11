Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, August 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate early Wednesday, advancing President Joe Biden’s expansive vision for reshaping federal priorities just hours after handing him a companion triumph on a hefty infrastructure package.

Lawmakers approved Democrats’ budget resolution on a party-line 50-49 vote, a crucial step for a president and party set on training the government’s fiscal might on assisting families, creating jobs and fighting climate change. Higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations would pay for much of it. Passage came despite an avalanche of Republican amendments intended to make their rivals pay a price in next year’s elections for control of Congress.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he is resigning Tuesday, effective in 14 days.

“Kathy Hochul is my lieutenant governor — she is smart and competent and this transition must be seamless,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have a lot going on., and I’m very worried about the delta variant and so should you, but she can be brought up to speed.”

The governor has been under fire with dueling controversies regarding the state’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic, and sexual harassment allegations against the governor.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday after a scathing report detailing sexual harassment and misconduct involving 11 women was released by the New York attorney general.

That means Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become the first woman governor in New York history. She will hold the office through the remainder of Cuomo’s term, which runs through 2022. Hochul is the highest-ranking female elected official in New York State.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza held a briefing Tuesday to update the community on COVID-19 locally.

Cases have been surging in recent weeks as the delta variant has become the dominant strain in the U.S. Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 93 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In our family first segment: Is it OK to ask another parent if their family has been vaccinated? It’s a sensitive and personal topic but doctors say there is a proper way to approach it.

Able Groupe is recalling some infant formula for not meeting Food and Drug Administration standards.

The recall, announced Monday, is for certain products labeled infant formula that were sold under the brand names HiPP, Holle, Bioland and Kendamil. The recall is being coordinated with the FDA.

A strong thunderstorm is moving toward the western Finger Lakes now. You can track the storm by following radar here.

The next chance for storms will come for us potentially this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has WNY in at least some risk for severe weather each afternoon through Friday. With a cold front slow to push through toward late week, each day will feature rounds of scattered thunderstorms capable of heavy rain and gusty winds. We’ll lose the rain (and the heat) as we head into what should be a much more refreshing weekend.