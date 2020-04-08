Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, April 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The Rochester Police Department has arrested two men in connection with an incident that led to a shelter-in-place on High Street in Rochester.

27-year-old Lamar Parker and 20-year-old Esteban Martinez were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon. According to the RPD, additional charges may be forthcoming to the two city residents.

There are now 31 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, officials announced Tuesday. That’s five new deaths since last official count Monday.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there were 570 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, up by 27 from 24 hours prior.

Of those 570 cases, 83 people are hospitalized and 37 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

There are now 138,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York state, up by 8,147 from last official count Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at Tuesday’s daily coronavirus briefing.

There are now 5,489 COVID-19 deaths in New York, up from 4,758 reported Sunday. The increase of 731 deaths is the largest single day spike in COVID-19 deaths statewide, according to the governor’s office.

Of the 138,836 confirmed cases, 17,493 have been hospitalized.

Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for doctors, nurses, grocery store clerks and other essential workers to receive up to $25,000 in hazard pay.

The money would be part of the phase four Coronavirus Relief Bill. Schumer said he’s calling it the Heroes Fund.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman from Lima who is considered a vulnerable adult.

30-year-old Sabrina Landron is 5 feet 1 inch tall, 122 pounds with black hair. She was last seen on Nathaniel Drive in Scottsville around 6:30 a.m. wearing a black hooded sweatshirts and maroon pants.

If you tilled the garden or perhaps put down some grass seed yesterday, then, you’ll be gratified to know that Rochester received a decent dose of dampness. More than one third of an inch of rainfall was recorded in Rochester since last night.

Clouds will remain stubborn for a large chunk of the day today but should thin somewhat allowing for a few peeks of sun before the day is out. All indications right now suggest a pretty decent sunset! Today’s temperatures should top out in the lower 50s in Rochester. Some spots south of the Thruway should be closer to 60 where the mild air lingers longest today.