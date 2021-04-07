Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, April 7

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on April 7, 2021.

President Joe Biden is continuing his public messaging campaign to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

He says the country is well on its way to meeting its goal of administering 200 million shots within his first 100 days in office.

But he says millions more must get vaccinated to combat a rise in infections and to ultimately beat the pandemic.

A fire broke out in Victor on Wednesday sending two people to the hospital.

Officials say the fire started in the garage. Two people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation — one resident of the home and a firefighter.

The other five people in the house made it out safely, however the house was deemed unlivable. The Red Cross is assisting the family with housing.

Fire crews responded to the Winton Gardens Towers in Rochester Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 9:00 p.m.

Officials say a trash compactor on the first floor caught fire, which led to smoke spreading to all 11 floors of the building.

The Rochester Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Burrows street around 1 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle on its roof, with nobody else at the scene.

A $212 billion budget deal has been reached among New York State leaders in Albany.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Tuesday an agreement on the Fiscal Year 2022 New York State Budget.

Although full details of the budget agreement have not been made public yet, officials from the governor’s office say the final budget accomplishes major legislative priorities.

Eligible City of Rochester residents can now make COVID-19 vaccination appointments over the phone, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced Tuesday.

Vaccination appointments can be made by calling the Monroe County COVID-19 hotline at (585)-753-5555.

Beginning Tuesday, all New Yorkers 16 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

A Navy medic shot two people at a Maryland business park Tuesday morning before fleeing to a nearby military base where he was shot and killed by police, officials said.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, a 38-year-old Navy Petty Officer Third Class, shot two people with a rifle inside a “military institution” at the Riverside Tech Park Tuesday morning.

The parade of Minneapolis police officers rejecting a former officer’s actions in restraining George Floyd continued at his murder trial, including a use-of-force instructor who said officers were coached to “stay away from the neck when possible.”

Lt. Johnny Mercil on Tuesday became the latest member of the Minneapolis force to take the stand as part of an effort by prosecutors to dismantle the argument that Derek Chauvin was doing what he was trained to do when he put his knee on George Floyd’s neck last May.

Kids over 16 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, but what about those under 16? We spoke with a local doctor about the process to get younger children vaccinated.

You may be jubilant after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — but don’t post your vaccination card on social media sites, multiple organizations warn.

According to the Better Business Bureau, posting your vaccination card on social media can make you the victim of identity theft and “can help scammers create phony versions.”

“Your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine. If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use,” the group warns.

The executive order that Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed at the beginning of the pandemic to help restaurants and bars survive the pandemic shutdown is set to expire Tuesday

Take-out alcohol has been extended on a month-by-month basis since it began. In late March, Cuomo signed a last-minute extension to extend it to April 6. Unless the governor extends the order again, it will expire.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first Netflix series will center on the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions announced Tuesday its first series to hit the streaming service. The multi-episode docuseries, titled “Heart of Invictus,” is in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, of which Prince Harry is a patron.

It may have been a bit damp for you underfoot this morning thanks to a few light showers overnight.

Those showers are long gone leaving us with increasing amounts of sunshine as the day progresses. It also means another fine day with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. Some spots south of Rochester will toy with the 70 degree mark. And the best part of the week is still waiting on us.

A lumbering area of low pressure to our west never gets enough of an eastward nudge to greatly impact the area for the remainder of the week. That keeps our pattern warm with only a few showers expected to develop by Friday. With the building warmth and lack of significant “cleansing” of the air mass, pollen counts will continue to steadily rise through the week.

It may have been a bit damp for you underfoot this morning thanks to a few light showers overnight.

Those showers are long gone leaving us with increasing amounts of sunshine as the day progresses. It also means another fine day with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. Some spots south of Rochester will toy with the 70 degree mark. And the best part of the week is still waiting on us.

A lumbering area of low pressure to our west never gets enough of an eastward nudge to greatly impact the area for the remainder of the week. That keeps our pattern warm with only a few showers expected to develop by Friday. With the building warmth and lack of significant “cleansing” of the air mass, pollen counts will continue to steadily rise through the week.