ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Last week a man was found dead inside a tractor-trailer along I-590. Police later identified the man as 37-year-old Jeffrey Shorter of Irondequoit.

Authorities are still investigating what happened, and have not yet released the cause of death.

News 8 spoke with Shorter’s mother who is looking for answers in this case, there are details she feels lead to too many questions.

“Last week was a day that I’ll just never forget and it’s embedded in my life and I don’t even know why it happened,” Susan Sackett said.

Sackett wants to know why her son was found deceased inside the back of his truck last week alongside 590. She says the cab was on the side of the road for 24 hours — with police stopping to check.

“The window was rolled all the way down. Something was happening with Jeff because it was freezing cold that night,” Sackett said.

She’s asking why any officer responding in that 24-hour period didn’t open the latch and look in the back of the truck. “And that’s what’s embedded in my mind is could he have saved my son?”

Susan says with so many parents losing their children across the region due to things like violence and drug use, she’s hoping to find others to lean on… and perhaps a new mission. To keep moving forward — for him.

“…I know Jeff is still here,” she said holding back tears.

The funeral for Jeffrey Shorter is scheduled for sometime next week. A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family to help with expenses here.

Nurses at Rochester General Hospital are planning to unionize, hoping for better pay, better staffing and consistent retention.

However, while their efforts to form are still underway, Rochester Regional Health is not on board.

Lisa Coulombe has been a nurse for 20 years and a nurse at Rochester General for seven years. Right now, she works in RGH’s Interventional Radiology Department.

“When I started here, about seven years ago, I worked in a unit and everybody was happy. I was proud of the care that I gave. I could help the other nurses and that’s different now,” Coulombe said.

Nurses from Rochester General Hospital are citing bad wages, lack of staffing, and low retention as reasons behind their efforts to unionize.

Medical ICU nurse Nate Ontiveros said this effort has been a long time coming.

“It’s been something that we’ve been working on for quite a while,” Ontiveros said. “Over the last two years, during the pandemic, we watched a lot of strain be placed on nurses and other frontline workers. And we feel that coming together as a union is a great way to help protect us moving forward, and ensure that this is a place as part of a community in the city that we care about, where we can provide the best care to our patients.”

Jessica Vergara has been a nurse in the surgical ICU for eight years and a nurse at RGH for 12 years total. She said she has seen the tides turn and it’s time nurses have a seat at the table with management.

“A lot of the decisions being made directly affect us. So, if we don’t have a seat at the table, management and the people making those decisions, don’t actually know exactly how it is going to affect us,” Vergara said, “If you’re not doing the job, you don’t really know what’s going on.”

Erin Murphy is a registered nurse in RGH’s emergency department and plans on voting ‘yes’ to unionize.

“Experienced nurses aren’t going to stay when there are brand new nurses making more than them. And those are things that we’re seeing, so we want to make it better. We care about each other,” Murphy said.

Murphy said along with staffing issues come patient ratio issues meaning there isn’t always adequate staffing among nurses to take care of patients to the extent they would like to.

According to the New York State nurses association, 1199SEIU represents some Strong Memorial workers and CSEA represents some nurses and other healthcare workers at a long-term care facility.

The New York State Nurses Association released the following statement in regards to the movement,

“NYSNA advocated for and won safe staffing standards that frontline nurses are implementing right now in hospitals around the state. We believe that all nurses should organize into strong unions that protect our practice and our patients. NYSNA works with all nurses, regardless of union affiliation, to advocate for safe staffing standards. In Rochester, NYSNA is hosting a virtual town hall later this month that is open to all nurses, patients and advocates looking to improve healthcare in their community.”

Authorities are attempting to locate a 17-year-old girl who went missing from Rochester Wednesday overnight.

Authorities say Selena Cansdale is believed to be suicidal and in need of medical attention. Police described the teenager as 5’04” tall, around 100 lbs. with blond hair and brown eyes.

Officials believe she was last seen on Ellicott Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with more information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

A 40-year-old man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting near the area of North Clinton Avenue Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Strong Memorial Hospital around 8 p.m. after learning a shooting victim had been dropped off at the hospital via a private vehicle.

Officials say the man suffered at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

The victim stated he was in the area of North Clinton downtown at the time of the shooting. Authorities did not provide a specific location of where this crime occurred.

His injuries were deemed non life-threatening. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

A push to shut down puppy mills across New York is being spearheaded by two Hilton teenagers.

Joey Nowacki and Cooper Streb, both 13-years-old, are on a mission to end animal cruelty across the state. The two are students at Merton Williams Middle School and part of their plan includes shutting down all puppy mills that exist in New York.

“We are attempting to shut them down due to we recently adopted a golden doodle and unfortunately it didn’t work out due to the way it was treated at the puppy mills,” Cooper said. “After doing a little further research, Joey and I decided to try and put an end to them.”

Cooper said the dog his family was trying to rescue was overbred, abused, and kept in a horse stall for four years.

“We were told that she was not treated well, that she possibly had a fight for food, and she, unfortunately, had a high prey instinct towards small animals, and we have a cat so we don’t want to take any chances,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s best friend, Joey, is also passionate about ending animal cruelty.

He recently adopted an English Bulldog puppy with a cleft lip and said the dog may have been put down if his family hadn’t rescued him. Joey adds that his dog “means the world” to him.

“I have been focusing on kind of shutting up puppy mills for a while now. I did it as my Power One Project back in sixth grade, so it’s just been something that’s always been on my mind,” Joey said.

To get the word out about their efforts, the boys have been spending 7 to 8 hours a week trying to end puppy mills and animal cruelty. They began by starting a petition which has been signed hundreds of times.

“We have around 900 people right now, after like three weeks, then the first thing we ended up doing is going door to door in our neighborhoods, trying to tell the people that we know about it,” Cooper said.

They have also created flyers that explain their efforts and how people can get involved. The flyers have been posted at libraries, bus stops, and local businesses. Each one has a QR code that takes people to their petition.

“Our goal is to start shutting them down, the few puppy mills that are in New York State first, and then spreading the word throughout the country,” Cooper said.

Joey adds even though they’re young, this is just the beginning of their efforts. And so far, they’ve only had positive responses from those around them.

“They’re very positive about it. I’ve gotten like little to no people saying that I can’t do it. They’re very supportive,” Joey said.

To help their mission, the boys are encouraging people to call their assemblymember to support the ‘Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill,’ which would end the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores across the state.

The bill passed twice in the Senate, but not in the Assembly, where some are concerned about pet stores going out of business.

Wednesday will be as hot as Tuesday, but with a whole lot of clouds. Temperatures remain in the 60s by the afternoon but the risk of rain closes in by dinner time.

A storm system heads our way from Minneapolis on Thursday with rain throughout the whole day.