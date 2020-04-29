Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, April 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 335 new COVID-19 deaths in New York during Tuesday’s briefing, as the death toll statewide exceeds 17,000.

The governor says hospitalization rates and ICU admissions remain relatively flat, adding that the amount of new hospitalizations decreased slightly. There were about a dozen items on the governor’s list of things that need to be accomplished before the state, or any part of the state, can be reopened.

MORE | Getting New York back to work: Local congressmembers weigh in

A local company is starting a clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine, set to begin in early June. Rochester Clinical Research is conducting the study, which will include participants ages 18 to 85.

Those interested in participating can visit their website.

There are now 112 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up four from last official count Monday.

To date, officials report 1,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 46 new cases since 24 hours prior.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late Tuesday evening.

According to the RPD, police responded to a corner store on Grand Avenue for the reports of a person shot around 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, police found the clerk — who was a man in his 30s — dead from a gunshot wound.

The Rochester Board of Education has formally accepted Superintendent Terry Dade’s resignation in a meeting Tuesday night.

If you can safely get outside today to enjoy the weather, you should! Temperatures will be at some of their highest levels of the Spring as the thermometer flirts with 70 degrees in a few spots particularly north and west of Rochester.

You can thank a warm front that crossed the region this morning for these The one caveat about today’s weather: the stiff southeasterly wind that will allow for this quick warm up into this afternoon. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph especially across parts of the higher terrain into Wyoming and Livingston counties in addition to parts of the central and southern Finger Lakes.