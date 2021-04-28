Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, April 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

A principal in the Hilton School District accused of sexually abusing several young students, is due back in court Wednesday.

Kirk Ashton, principal at Northwood Elementary School of the Hilton Central School Disrict, is accused of sexually abusing at least 11 students, with offenses dating back several years.

A Rochester man has been hospitalized after a shooting near North Clinton Avenue on Wednesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of North Clinton Avenue and Mazda Terrance around 12:23 a.m. for the report of shots fired.

The teenager charged with murder in connection to a fatal armed carjacking attempt earlier this month in Gates is due in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

16-year-old Edgar Tolentino has been charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of 71-year-old Richard Sciascia of Irondequoit.

Sciascia died from gunshot wounds sustained during an armed carjacking attempt in Gates on April 7.

Two Rochester men were arrested after a fatal shooting that took place in February of this year.

23-year old Isaac Washington and 21-year old Sloan McDowell were arrested on Tuesday and charged with second degree robbery and second degree murder.

One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Ogden.

This happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday on Route 531 near Manitou Road. The area was closed for several hours, but has reopened.

No update on the rider’s injuries. The crash is under investigation.

The governor announced all state-run vaccination sites will allow walk-in shots beginning Thursday for all New Yorkers 16 and older.

The two sites for 16+ walk-ins in the Finger Lakes region are:

Rochester Dome Arena, 2695 East Henrietta Road, Henrietta NY

Former Kodak Hawkeye Parking Lot, 1345 St. Paul Street, Rochester, NY

On Wednesday, New York’s Senate Majority says they plan to suspend executive orders passed during the heights of the pandemic to continue the reopening process.Why some people may be skipping their second COVID-19 vaccine

“New Yorkers have stepped up to take the appropriate safety precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “As more New Yorkers continue to get vaccinated, and our infection rates continue to decline, it is time to begin removing certain restrictions and regulations that are no longer necessary, so we can safely reopen and rebuild our state’s economy. We ask New Yorkers to continue to heed public health guidance as it relates to mask-wearing, observe social distancing precautions, and get vaccinated so that we don’t lose ground in our recovery.”

Here’s how the first round of the NFL draft will really go

With wildfires raging more frequently in California, an unprecedented deep-freeze that crippled Texas, and more extreme weather battering the country — President Joe Biden says it all adds up to the need for urgent action on climate change.

“There is no more consequential challenge that we must meet in the next decade than the onrushing climate crisis,” Biden said on the campaign trail on July 14, 2020, while unveiling his $2 trillion climate plan.

Drugmaker Pfizer is currently testing a single-pill treatment for COVID-19, and if all goes well, the drug could be available this year.

The drug, called PF-07321332, is currently in a Phase One clinical trial with healthy adults.

According to the Telegraph, the protease inhibitor may be available as soon as this year.

The pill was unveiled at the American Chemical Society Spring 2021 meeting in early April. The drug works by targeting the main protease of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. By inhibiting the protease, the drug prevents the virus from reproducing itself within the body.

A surge in the volume of deliveries that arrived with the start of the pandemic has not eased at UPS, where consolidated average daily volume jumped 14.3% in the first quarter.

The Atlanta company on Tuesday posted earnings of $4.79 billion, or $5.47 per share. Per-share profits with one time gains or losses removed were $2.77 per share, far exceeding Wall Street projections for $1.67, according to survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Apple is following through on its pledge to crack down on Facebook and other snoopy apps that secretly shadow people on their iPhones in order to target more advertising at users.

The new privacy feature, dubbed “App Tracking Transparency,” rolled out Monday as part of an update to the operating system powering the iPhone and iPad. The anti-tracking shield included in iOS 14.5 arrives after a seven-month delay during which Apple and Facebook attacked each other’s business models and motives for decisions that affect billions of people around the world.

A pair of prototype Nikes worn by Kanye West during his performances of “Hey Mama” and “Stronger” at the Grammy Awards in 2008 has shattered the record for a pair of sneakers ever sold.

Sotheby’s announced Monday that West’s so-called “Grammy Worn” Nike Air Yeezy 1 fetched $1.8 in a private sale. It was acquired by RARES, a sneaker investment marketplace.

The sale marks the highest publicly recorded price for a sneaker sale and the first pair of sneakers to top $1 million. Sotheby’s brokered the private sale.

A warm front draped across the region this evening has resulted in (most) of us enjoying a surge of warmer air. Areas closer to the lake are significantly colder, inhibited by the colder lake air that remains stubborn. Rain and storms are ongoing to our northwest, and a few of those could sneak into the area overnight. Otherwise, we’ll remain quiet until tomorrow.

Wednesday will be a day worth paying attention to. A complex setup will result in another day where temperatures south of the lake will end up spiking in the 70s. While this is happening, energy aloft will help kick off clusters of showers and thunderstorms within an environment with some instability and wind shear. This combination could be enough to support a few strong, perhaps even marginally severe thunderstorms from late morning into the afternoon hours.

High resolution models continue to struggle with the timing of storm evolution, not uncommon in these NW flow setups. Ultimately, we’ll need to watch if clusters of storms develop across the western Great Lakes tonight. Those will serve as seedlings for our storms tomorrow. I’m not overly impressed with the ingredients for severe weather, but there remains a window of opportunity for damaging wind gusts in the event we’re able to watch temperatures spike into the 70s. Our cold lake will likely have a stabilizing effect within it’s vicinity, so storms north of I-90 may remain elevated in nature above a layer of stable surface air. That will greatly limit any severe weather risk. South of I-90 where the air is warm and moist, storms could become rooted at the surface and stand a better shot of getting frisky.

Scattered showers will continue into Thursday and Friday with models still suggesting a few wet snowflakes could fall into Friday night. May arrives on Saturday!