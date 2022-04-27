ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Two people are dead after a Mercy Flight helicopter crashed in Genesee County Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say it happened during a training mission.

According to New York State Police Major Major Eugene Staniszewski, the helicopter crashed near Edgerton and Norton Roads around 1:00 p.m. in the Town of Elba.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, although weather is not believed to be a factor. Maj. Staniszewski said the helicopter may have hit power lines as it went down.

“I don’t believe the lines caused the crash, but the aircraft may have struck the lines on the way down.”

The Mercy Flight helicopter pilot involved in the crash has been identified as James Sauer, 60, a retired New York State Police pilot from Churchville. Sauer was also a former Rochester police officer, having served with the RPD from 1993 until 2001.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of Officer Sauer, who served a lifetime of dedication to public service,” said Lt. Gregory Bello. “He is truly a hero to the Greater Rochester Community.”

Sauer spoke with News 8 in 2020, when he celebrated the end of his 40-year military flight career.

The other victim was Bell Helicopter pilot Stewart Dietrick, 60, from Texas.

Investigators said at least one person may have witnessed the incident. Police said they were working to confirm reports that the helicopter’s engine was heard cutting in and out before the crash.

Authorities say NTSB, FAA, and Mercy Flight will continue to investigate the crash, and that crews plan on being at the scene through Wednesday. The investigation in full could take months to complete.

Mercy Flight has a hangar at an airport on E. Saile Drive in Batavia. The crash scene is approximately three miles from there. Maj. Staniszewski said the helicopter had taken off from that airport.

Nearby roads in the area are closed as crews investigate and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

Mercy Flight is a non-profit provider of emergency and non-emergency air and ground medical transport that serves throughout the Finger Lakes and Western New York regions of the state.

The Monroe County Legislature has passed a resolution to cap taxes on gasoline.

The resolution passed in a 23-5 vote Tuesday evening. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello signed the legislation shortly afterward.

When Bello announced the legislation last week, he said his goal was to cap the county’s gas tax at the lowest level allowed by New York State law. That means the county would tax gas as if it costs $2 per gallon at the pump, effectively saving $0.08 per gallon if gas costs $4 per gallon.

The legislation passed Tuesday takes effect June 1, 2022 and expire December 1, 2022.

The county executive said the county’s gas tax cap will not replace New York’s plans to do so at the state level, effective June 1, but in conjunction with the state cap for more savings at the pump for residents.

According to county officials, both the county and state gas tax cap could save taxpayers around $5 per quarter through the end of the year.

The Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,028 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Officials also reported 296 regional COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, including 24 in an ICU.

The county is now averaging 671 new cases per day over the past week.

Earlier this week, Monroe County Director of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza said most of those testing positive have had mild symptoms, or been asymptomatic.

“The rise in cases here has not led to a rise in hospitalizations … yet,” Dr. Mendoza said. “We don’t want to overly alarm the public about something that may not be that significant yet, based on what we’re seeing.”

As of Monday, 72% of the county’s population had completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The City of Rochester and Rochester Police Department announced changes to the policies and procedures for protests and mass gatherings Tuesday.

According to a statement sent by the city, the changes “will ensure citizens’ right to fairly and safely exercise their First Amendment right to protest.”

Beginning immediately:

Tear gas, flash bangs, long range acoustical device (LRADS) tones, and kettling is banned. Kettling is a crowd control tactic through which officers surround groups of people during protests or gatherings to contain the groups or make arrests.

Body-worn cameras are mandatory for all officers at “assemblies”

Officers will not tape over their badges. If the police chief determines officers can remove their badges “to protect their safety,” those officers will be given “a clearly identifiable, unique number assigned to them that will be prominently displayed at all times.”

“Significant limitations” are placed on the use of pepper balls, which now must be authorized by a “high ranking” official and may no longer be used to clear peaceful events.

K-9 officers are prohibited at protests and mass gatherings

The city’s attorney will be included in planning for response to protests and mass gatherings, and will be present with RPD command staff during such events.

The RPD’s eviction protocol now contains language clarifying the right to protest and take video, and prohibits the arrest of protestors at evictions unless those protestors “physically interfere with officers.”

“We can debate about who is right or wrong about the issues behind social movements, but one thing that is not debatable is the right of the people to peaceably assemble,” Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said in that Tuesday statement. “We want to ensure that, in Rochester, assemblies take place in a manner that is safe for both protestors and police.”

A few months ago, police told us they were getting more calls for bullets into homes. Fast forward to today, and those calls aren’t letting up.

On Monday night, another house was shot at on Glendale Park, leaving a 44-year-old woman hospitalized.

Police say she is expected to survive, and wasn’t the only one inside.

There were apparently four other occupants, ranging from 16 to 21, who thankfully weren’t hit.

Neighbors declined to go on camera, but say they want to see an end to this. Most, saying gunshots weren’t uncommon at night, and it’s getting out of hand.

Just a few prior, a similar incident took place on Moulson Street. Police say 20 gunshots were fired outside a home in total, with four bullets penetrating the home and hitting a 10-year-old girl.

Rashaad Parker, community activist and Rochester resident, says this is nothing new.

“This is not the first time I’ve heard of a house being shot up for sure, this is not the first time where a stray bullet has hit a young person,” Parker said.

Parker is also the Community Outreach Manager for Flower City Arts Center.

Parker says whatever the reasons for these disputes — they aren’t justified, and innocent people are getting involved.

“Turf wars, street beefs, drug related or not, I don’t know,” he said. “But I do know these are people who have a target in mind, they’re trying to get to that target by any means necessary, that’s very problematic for a community just trying to stay safe.”

Again and again, children are also getting in the middle of it. A few months ago, a three-year old was shot in crossfire, on the same street as Monday night’s incident.

City leaders say they are working to get illegal guns off the streets, and investing more in violence prevention programs.

In the meantime, they say tips are incredibly important.

“I understand a lot of times people are afraid to come forward,” said Rochester Police Chief David Smith. “And they see things on T.V. and they think, ‘if I don’t come forward the police will still solve it,’ because they see things on T.V. and its solved in an hour. That’s not the case, without help from folks we can never prevent this and certainly we’ll be unable to solve them.”

Parker recognizes the challenge for residents to speak up, but hopes city leaders can help change that.

“We need to like go to where these events are happening, have the community forums there, not necessary city hall or some town hall,” he said.

Our region stands nearly at freezing this morning as snow flakes filter through the air. Rain and snow showers persist in the late morning ahead of gradual warming this afternoon.