Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, April 22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he had a “functional and effective” Oval Office meeting on Tuesday with President Donald Trump in which he pressed for more federal help as states try to increase testing for the coronavirus.

Cuomo said he told Trump that a rapid increase in testing was a crucial “benchmark” that his state and others need before they can safely reopen the economy and help communities return to a semblance of normalcy.

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy was appointed Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as volunteer special advisor to coordinate the Finger Lakes region’s COVID-19 public health response and reopening strategy.

Locally, Duffy has previously served as Chief of Rochester Police as well as Rochester Mayor before becoming Gov. Cuomo’s Lieutenant Governor in 2010. He says his background will give him insight a new role as lead of re-opening efforts in our area.

A $483 billion coronavirus aid package flew through the Senate on Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small-business payroll fund and provided new money for hospitals and testing.

Passage was swift and unanimous, despite opposition from conservative Republicans. President Donald Trump tweeted his support, pledging to sign it into law. It now goes to the House, with votes set for Thursday.

“I urge the House to pass the bill,” Trump said at the White House.

A Rochester man has been arrested for shooting another man on Clifford Avenue on Easter morning, April 12.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 27-year-old DVontea Alexander is charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in the death of Justin McMillan.

Some rare late April lake effect snow has joined forces with this rare late April caliber of chill to make it feel and look more like late February or early March! It was remarkable this morning to see first light at such an early hour combined with rare late season lake snows flying and snow actually sticking to the pavement before sunrise. There are also a number of icy spots this morning.

MORNING: Please be advised that some roads are icy as a result of the lake snow and unusual cold. If you must make a commute early today, please exercise extra caution while driving.

AFTERNOON: The lake flakes should fade by midday giving way to at least some partial sun this afternoon. The increase in sun and the diminishing winds will make for a better afternoon but there will still be a distinct chill. Temperatures won’t get much beyond 40 degrees for a high. Today’s normal high is 59.

By the way, despite the throwback to winter this morning, allergy sufferers know that it is, after all, still Spring! Proving this: Pollen counts are running high with tree pollen being the main culprit.

After a little bit of sun this afternoon, and some clearing tonight, temperatures drop with lows on Thursday morning once again in record low territory. The next weather maker arrives in the form of a wave of Low pressure that will carve a path just to our south. Out ahead of that system, a little light rain and wet snow will fall by later Wednesday afternoon which will last into Thursday morning. The bulk of the precipitation in Rochester will fall in the form of some light rain although a little wet snow will mix in especially in the hills to the south of the Thruway. Once that system exits to our east, conditions will improve yielding a Friday with partial sunshine. Temperatures, however, will remain below normal with highs in the 40s.