Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, April 21

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the nation Tuesday evening after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of all charges in the death of George Floyd.

“Today’s verdict is a step forward,” said Biden. However, the president said it’s not enough without change in policing laws.

We’re in late April, but the snow fall brings us back to January.

After a stretch of warm weather, many towns had to quickly readjust their spring maintenance plans in preparation for the late season snowfall.

Irondequoit Superintendent of Roads Bob Kiley said just 12 hours ago, crews were doing spring maintenance, paving parking lots. Kiley said this sudden snowfall is will be a hassle for them in terms of prepping some vehicles to haul salt instead of asphalt.

Columbus Police said a teenager was killed in an officer-involved shooting on the east side of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Police showed bodycam footage Tuesday night at a news conference of the officer shooting the girl as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife.

Interim Chief of Police Michael Woods said the video shows the officer acted to save the live of another young girl.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the border closure for non-essential travel between the United States and Canada is now in effect through at least May 21.

Congressman Brian Higgins has been pushing for a reopening, recently saying he wants to see the northern border fully reopened by July 4th.

Big jumps in sales of prescription drugs and medical devices helped Johnson & Johnson boost its first-quarter profit nearly 7%, blowing past Wall Street forecasts. The healthcare giant raised its financial forecasts for 2021.

The one weak spot in the results J&J reported Tuesday was a small drop in consumer health sales, which saw a surge in 2020’s first quarter, when nervous consumers stocked up on over-the-counter medicines as the coronavirus pandemic set in and lockdowns began.

Snow showers around the area this morning and we are seeing accumulation on grassy surfaces.

WEDNESDAY MORNING: Heavier snow is starting to push into Western New York. There is always a large difference between forecasting snow and forecasting accumulating snow. That latter element is an especially difficult proposition in late April. Snow will be fighting a warm ground, rather borderline surface temperatures and daylight that features a high sun angle this time of year. All of those variables will serve to fight snow’s ability to accumulate, particularly on roadways.

This could present an interesting element that could dictate overall snowfall totals. Snow will have an easier time sticking at night. So, we’re looking to see how much moisture will get squeezed out before sunrise when air is coldest and there’s no daylight to fight. If the ground is still green by sunrise, chances are snow for the rest of the day is going to have a hard time accumulating & forecast totals will be too high. If we are able to get an inch or two on the ground by sunrise, that snow cover will help future snow stick. That would result in accumulations leaning toward the higher end of our ranges. See what I mean? It’s a unique variable having to do with the time of year and something we wouldn’t be focused on in the heart of winter.

We anticipate snow should be able to start accumulating by sunrise. It will have the most success on grassy and elevated surface, at least initially. This bodes well for roads. While snow could be locally heavy, many roads will simply be wet. But not all. Some will most certainly get snow covered (especially bridges and overpasses) and untreated roads. This will result in a slow commute at times, but far from impossible. Overall, I could classify the impact to travel as low in the big scheme of things.

It is important to know that this snow will be particularly water laden and heavy. If you get enough to shovel, it’s going to weigh a lot. This character of snow also means it will cling to everything, especially our blossoming foliage. While this will make things particularly photogenic, areas in the 4-6″ range may deal with broken branches and even a few power outages with the heavy weight of that snow.

And because it’s WNY, we expect temperatures to be back around 60 degrees by Saturday. Whatever sticks will have a short lifespan and we’ll be back to “spring” before you know it.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON-THURSDAY: Widespread snow tapers to scattered snow showers by Wednesday afternoon. Some lake effect lingers into Thursday and could result in some minor additional accumulation.

ACCUMULATION/IMPACT: Our latest thinking separates snow ranges largely on elevation. Lower terrain (Rochester included) likely leans toward 1-3″. Higher elevations toward Bristol hills and into Genesee and Wyoming counties could see 3-6″ of snow.