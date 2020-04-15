Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, April 15

Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start.

Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade presented a revised budget to the board of education Tuesday night.

With Albany taking a wallop paying for the coronavirus pandemic, needed state aide won’t be coming to the district next year, and other costs while the RCSD is closed are climbing. They now need to balance out over $87 million for next school year.

“In addition to the $61 million I articulated in March, we have an additional $26.6 million deficit,” says Dade.

A law passed in November that would punish people who harassed first responders was repealed unanimously Tuesday.

The bill defined harassment broadly — everything from annoying a first responder to assaulting one. Punishments included jail time and/or an up to $5,000 fine.

It was passed by the Monroe County Legislature 17-10, and signed into law by former County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo despite many public protests.

There are now 56 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up six from last official count Monday.

To date, officials report 834 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 43 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 834 cases, 97 people are hospitalized and 35 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to Ortho Clinical Diagnostic’s total antibody test for COVID-19.

The tests will help determine who can be permitted to go back to work by aiding in the identification of currently infected or previously exposed individuals who may have developed immunity.

According to Ortho, the test can also help screen plasma donations for convalescent plasma therapy, which helps critically ill patients fight the virus, help medical professionals and epidemiologists better understand the spread of the disease, and can aid in vaccine development efforts.

