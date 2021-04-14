Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, April 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

The Rochester Police Department is searching for suspects in connection to another carjacking in the City of Rochester.

Officers responded to the report of an robbery just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on Spiegel Park.

Funeral arrangements have been set for the man killed last week in Gates. 71 year old Richard Sciascia was killed during an attempted car jacking on Buell Road.

Services will be held Tuesday at Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home from 3 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sant Pius Tenth Church on Chili Avenue.

President Joe Biden has decided to leave American troops in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline negotiated with the Taliban by the Trump administration, and has set the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks as the new goal, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

Biden has been hinting for weeks that he was going to let the deadline lapse, and as the days went by it became clear that an orderly withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 troops would be difficult and was unlikely. U.S. officials provided details on Biden’s decision on condition of anonymity, speaking ahead of the announcement. It was first reported by The Washington Post..

Two men have been hospitalized after a stabbing near South Goodman and Harvard Streets on Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a 26-year-old Rochester man and a 26-year-old North Greece man both arrived at Rochester General Hospital around 11 p.m. for stab wounds to the upper body. Both are being treated for non -life threatening injuries.

The Moderna COVID-19 remains effective even after 6 months, the company said in a Tuesday update on its ongoing clinical trials.

The study looked at 33 healthy adult participants in the Phase 1 study of Moderna’s vaccine at six months following the final dose.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is suspended in the county until further notice, following reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

Despite Tuesday’s development on the J&J shot, the health commissioner said these instances of reported blood clots are extremely rare, and that Monroe County residents should continue the process of getting vaccinated as soon as possible.

“It is important to note that nearly 7 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the United States — 7 million,” Dr. Mendoza said. “And of that nearly 7 million, six women have developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within two weeks of getting the shot, and unfortunately one woman has passed away.

UNY Brockport, St. John Fisher College, and Nazareth College are putting a pause on its vaccination clinic after the Food and Drug Administration recommended a stop on the administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine Tuesday morning.

U.S. government-run vaccine sites are expected to stop offering the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after multiple people developed blood clots, according to the New York Times.

A white Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb and the city’s chief of police resigned Tuesday, moves that the mayor said he hoped would help heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest.

Officer Kim Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon both resigned two days after the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center. Potter, a 26-year veteran, had been on administrative leave following Sunday’s shooting, which happened as the Minneapolis area was already on edge over the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death.

Former Officer Derek Chauvin was justified in pinning George Floyd to the ground because he kept struggling, a use-of-force expert testified for the defense Tuesday, contradicting a parade of authorities from both inside and outside the Minneapolis Police Department.

Taking the stand at Chauvin’s murder trial, Barry Brodd, a former Santa Rosa, California, officer, stoutly defended Chauvin’s actions, even as a prosecutor pounded away at the witness, banging the lectern at one point during cross-examination and growing incredulous when Brodd suggested Floyd was struggling because he wasn’t “resting comfortably” on the pavement.

In our Family First segment, we are talking about getting kids back on track towards a healthy lifestyle after what’s been a very challenging year.

According to a recent study in the journal pediatrics, There’s been a slight uptick in childhood obesity during the pandemic. Experts say now is a good time to make changes.

Air Canada and the Canadian government agreed Monday on financing that will allow the airline to access as much as $5.9 billion Canadian (US$4.7 billion) to help it recover from the economic damage caused by the pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the support includes $4 billion Canadian (US$3.2billion) in loans and $500 million Canadian (US$398 million) in equity that will give the Canadians a stake in Air Canada, which is the country’s largest airline.

Can’t wait to leave work so you can binge your next true crime show?

Consuming the horrific mysteries and murders could become your job, at least temporarily.

MagellanTV wants to pay three people up to $2,400 each to binge their true crime documentaries for 24 hours straight. That’s $100 per hour to do what you’re already doing for free!

Wednesday appears to be the gem of what’s remaining of our workweek. Partly cloudy skies will help support afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s. Clouds will start to increase late and a few showers develop Wednesday night in advance of our next storm system.

BACK TO RAIN: A sprawling upper level low lurking to our west tonight will meander overhead by Thursday. This will ignite our next wave of rainfall across WNY to the tune of scattered showers through much of the day Thursday. This upper low carries some very cold air aloft, but temperatures in the 40s at the surface preclude anything frozen from surviving as it falls. It’ll just be a cold, yucky rain sort of a day. Temperatures into Thursday night will trickle into the 30s, and leftover moisture could allow showers to start mixing with wet snow. This risk appears to favor higher elevations south of Rochester, and even here the temperature profile is very borderline and does not appear supportive of any accumulation.

The upper low will give birth to surface low pressure just offshore the New England coastline. Such a setup could produce accumulating snow across the Adirondacks and Catskills where several inches of snow could accumulate. This has been a dance we’ve seen before this winter with snow falling across parts of New York, just not our part. Friday is another cold day with highs in the 40s and a few showers, possibly mixed with snow before we warm back up into the 50s this weekend.

There are continued signs of cooler and unsettled weather into next week. Our recent warm spell has been nice, but also climatologically deceptive. We likely have more freezes in our future.