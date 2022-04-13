ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force identified a student at Edison High School as the suspect to the murder of 17-year-old Bryson Simpson who was shot dead in March.

According to U.S. Marshal Charles Salina, Salahuddin Floyd Jr. is wanted by police agencies for the murder of high school classmate Bryson Simpson.

“Since the weekend of Simpson’s death, we have been actively looking for Floyd,” Salina said. “We have made contact with several of his acquaintances and family members. The family of the suspect have indicated that they do not know of his whereabouts.”

Authorities say that the wanted teenager is actively hiding in Rochester and should be considered armed and dangerous. They believe he was spotted near Jefferson Avenue last week.

Police also say Floyd is being helped by several of his close friends, and is currently “couch surfing.” The teen is aware that authorities are searching for him, according to U.S. Marshal officials.

“We want this arrest to be as peaceful as possible,” Salina said. “There are U.S. Marshals and officers everywhere looking for him. He could be anywhere right now but we want folks to focus on the westside of the city. Our top priority is to bring him into custody.”

He is described by police as a black male, around 5’9″ with a medium built.

According to authorities, Floyd is also known as “OG Poohbear” by his alias.

Any information that leads to the arrest of the teenager is eligible for a cash reward, police say. If you have any additional information, authorities urge to call (585) 362-6856 or 911.

The Rochester School District issued a statement to News8 Tuesday afternoon which reads as follows:

“The loss of Bryson Simpson has devastated our scholars and staff. Having another student suspected of this crime is also very troubling. We live in very precarious times and our students are experiencing devastation on a daily basis. Our Trauma, Illness, and Grief team will be at Edison to provide support to our students and staff as they work through this tragedy.”

Simpson was killed near 184 Otis Street on March 11th after getting off the school bus.

Authorities say he and three other teens were walking on the sidewalk, before an unidentified suspect came behind them and fired multiple gunshots at the group.

According to police, the teenager was found deceased at the scene.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 790 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and urged high-risk individuals to stay protected amid rise in hospitalizations.

The county is now averaging 483 new COVID-19 cases per day over the last week. Almost a month ago, on March 14, that number was just 75 new cases per day.

Officials also reported a rapid growth in hospitalizations across the Finger Lakes Region.

On Tuesday, county officials accounted for a 36% increase in hospitalizations compared to last Monday — 166 patients, up from 122 on April 4.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Michael Mendoza released a joint statement Tuesday, in part saying:

COVID-related hospitalizations are beginning to rise again in the Finger Lakes region. Today, we are reporting a 36% increase in hospitalizations compared to last Monday (166 patients, up from 122 patients on April 4, 2022). This is a concerning trend.

While the vast majority of individuals currently infected with COVID are not experiencing severe illness, the BA-2 variant is proving to be dangerous to some. Anyone at higher risk of severe complications from the virus should maintain physical distancing as much as possible and wear a high quality N95 or KN95 mask when in indoor, public settings. Anyone who is eligible for a COVID vaccination or booster shot should get one as soon as possible.

The recent rise in cases has been attributed to the presence of the highly contagious omicron BA.2 variant. Monroe County officials first detected the variant locally on March 24.

A large fire significantly damaged an abandoned house on Jefferson Avenue overnight Wednesday.

Emergency crews were led to 676 Jefferson Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for the report of a vacant house on fire. Firefighters said the residence was a 2 1/2 story home that was boarded up.

Officials say heavy fire quickly spread to all floors of the structure, prompting firefighter efforts to be made only from outside of the property due to the condition of the building.

According to fire crews on scene, it took first responders around 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. As a result, the building suffered significant damage and will need to be torn down.

The same residence was the subject of another fire just three weeks earlier.

Emergency crews say no other properties received damage and no injuries were reported.

Police are investigating after a shooting on Cedarwood Terrace sent one person to the hospital and left multiple homes riddled with bullet holes.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to Garson Avenue and Cedarwood Terrace around 5:00 p.m. A 20-year-old woman was taken in a private vehicle to Rochester General Hospital with at least one gunshot wound a short time later.

Police say her injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Investigators say multiple homes in the 500 block of Garson Avenue were hit by gunfire in the shooting. No injuries were reported by anyone inside.

The 15-year-old student accused of bringing a gun to Red Jacket High School on April 1 was in court Tuesday, where he was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree occurring on school grounds.

He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to return to court on Friday.

First responders were called to the school on route 21 in Manchester around 10:19 a.m. April 1 for the report of a student with a semi-automatic pistol. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office later said school staff was able to calm, disarm, and detain the student before police got to the scene.

The Manchester-Shortsville Central School District announced changes to its security policies in a letter sent to parents. Those changes include:

More security cameras

Implementing the Raptor system (to prevent access by known sex offenders placed on the sex offender list)

Installing thumb-turn locks to all our classrooms and office doors, providing controlled remote access with cameras at school entrances

Replacing exterior doors with swipe card access

Creating secured entrances and placing safety film on windows.

Installing a new PA system that has enhanced safety features for use in emergency situations. The wiring for the system is in the process of being installed.

Our Wednesday has bit of everything. It starts off calm with temperatures in the high 40s, before a warm air system boosts parts of the region all the way to 80 degrees. Thunderstorms and wind tonight.