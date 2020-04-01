Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, April 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Officials announced the ninth COVID-19 death in Monroe County Tuesday

There are now 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Tuesday.

Of the 300 confirmed cases, 57 have required hospital treatment and 24 of those patients are in an ICU. Officials say at this time, 76 have been resolved and released from isolation.

MORE: COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks” ahead as the White House projected there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

Public health officials stressed that the number could be less if people across the country bear down on keeping their distance from one another.

“We really believe we can do a lot better than that,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force. That would require all Americans to take seriously their role in preventing the spread of disease, she said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 9,298 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 75,795.

Of the 75,795 cases, 10,929 people have required hospitalization with 2,710 patients in the ICU. To date, 4,975 patients with COVID-19 have been discharged from New York state hospitals.

There has been 1,550 COVID-19 deaths in New York state, up from 1,218 reported Monday.

With more than 75,000 cases, New York remains the epicenter of the pandemic throughout the United States. New Jersey is No. 2 in confirmed cases with 16,636 and California is No. 3 with 7,421.

Four teens were arrested after they allegedly beat and robbed a woman for wearing a respirator mask to a Family Dollar in Hilton.

The woman claimed they said she was infected with coronavirus and upon existing the store, she was punched in the face by multiple people of the group. Her wallet and keys were stolen, officials say.

It’s going to be a slow process, but the general rule is for clouds to break up as we get into the afternoon, allowing for at least partial sunshine to develop with highs stuck in the middle 40s. It’s not warm through the end of the week, but a mix of clouds and sunshine will make for solid days both Thursday and Friday with highs into the upper 40s.

The general west to east movement of systems in the atmosphere has slowed thanks to a noticeable “blocking pattern”. Just think of it like a boulder in a stream. In this case, the boulder is a large dome of High pressure or a proverbial mountain of air that exists downstream in the North Atlantic. This feature is preventing a storm off the New England coast from making progress out to sea.