ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, April 1, 2022. The News 8 team wishes you and your loved ones a happy new month!

Wednesday marks the start of both New York State and Monroe County’s effort to save residents money at the pump by capping the sales tax on gasoline.

The move follows legislative action that was passed back in April to relieve wallets amid record-high inflation numbers, both nationally and statewide.

It won’t last forever. The cap is temporary, scheduled to last through December 1st of this year unless it gets extended by local or state officials.

What it means for drivers is they will be taxed at the level collected if gas was $2 a gallon. That saves around 8 cents per gallon if today’s gas cost comes to around 4 dollars per gallon.

There’s more in savings, however, as the local and state gas tax will work together for a combined five dollars per quarter through the end of the year.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York State will cut state gas taxes by 16 cents a gallon earlier in April and asked county executives to enact similar measures.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello voiced support for the legislation during a press conference around two months ago, saying no one should have to choose between food, child care, or a full tank.

“Right now our sales tax county-wide is running well above what we projected for the year in part for these inflationary measures so what we’re seeing is a cap at 8 cents, taxing at 2 dollars, we think this could save taxpayers 5 million dollars per quarter,” Bello said. But even with that savings, our sales tax receipts are well above what was projected so far for this year.”

In the days that follow, residents and lawmakers will have a chance to monitor whether the legislation is a savings boost or bust. As of Tuesday, May 31, the national average for gasoline is sitting at $4.65 per gallon, an increase from $3.05 per gallon compared to last year.

Seneca Park Zoo’s crowned jewel has been officially named.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the zoo’s Masai Giraffe calf will now be called Olmsted, or “Olmy” for short.

The county executive was on Olmy’s grounds Wednesday to share the news, saying the baby is named after Frederick Law Olmstead, the designer of Seneca Park.

Olmstead is known as the zoo’s first-ever Masai Giraffe to be born at the location. His mother, Iggy, has been at the zoo since 2018 after coming to Rochester from the Virginia Zoo.

Earlier this month, the zoo’s veterinary staff specified the calf is a male and said he’s in healthy condition. He was born on Friday, April 29.

The Animals of the Savanna building, which houses the giraffes as well as zebra and a white rhino, was closed Friday so the baby giraffe and mother could bond.

Officials from Seneca Park Zoo have yet to announce when the area will be open to the public.

There will be an increased police presence at Penfield High School this week, after the discovery of what school officials called “threatening graffiti” on the campus.

According to a letter sent to parents, a staff member found the graffiti in a bathroom Tuesday afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate. They found no evidence of a credible threat, but the investigation will continue.

Superintendent Thomas Putnam said no further information could be shared.

The Pittsford Cinema in Pittsford Plaza will be replaced this year.

Apple Cinema will move into the plaza in the fall.

According to the Massachusetts-based company, upgrades will include luxury seating, eight 4k projection screens, and Dolby ATMOS sound.

The new Apple Cinema will also include a kitchen for full in-seat dining. Moviegoers will be able to order food and eat while watching the latest new release, foreign, and Bollywood films.

Pittsford will be Apple’s 13th location. Developers say the goal is to open in time for the biggest 2022 holiday releases.

A Greece Central School District employee is accused of having sexual contact with a teen, New York State Police officials announced Tuesday.

Authorities say 51-year-old Sean Glenny, a Greece resident and Boy Scouts of America employee, was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree criminal sex act.

Glenny is accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old in 2015.

Authorities say that no inappropriate behavior was found to have occurred during his employment at the school or on school grounds.

According to police, Glenny also participated in an Explorer Program with the North Greece Fire Department. They say he met his victim while working with the fire department in 2015.

According to North Greece Fire Department Chief Sam DeRosa, Glenny was suspended from the department in November 2015 for violating several department policies. He was then removed in January 2016.

Glenny will appear in the Town of Greece Court at a later date. Those with information about the case are encouraged to contact New York State Police at 585-398-4100.

Statement from Greece Central School District

We are aware that Odyssey Child Care Associate Sean Glenney was arrested today by New York State Police and charged with Criminal Sexual Act 3rd Degree. Mr. Glenney is on leave pending the outcome of this case.

While these charges stem from contact outside of school and are unrelated to Mr. Glenney’s employment, we are cooperating fully with law enforcement and working to support students and families. Anyone with concerns should contact a school administrator. Our Trauma, Illness and Grief team is available to offer support as necessary.

There’s a storm brewing in the horizon, one of rain and thunder. Things get underway with temperatures dropping into the low 70s, but rain and storm warnings will arrive to our region by noon.