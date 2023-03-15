ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
- RFD gives update on Otis Street warehouse fire
- Rochester nonprofit steps up to assist Otis St. neighborhood after warehouse fire
- Funeral arrangements announced for victim in Main Street Armory crowd surge
- 16-year-old Albion student charged with making a terroristic threat following threatening Snapchat post
- NY Legislature rejects flavor tobacco ban, keeps $1 tax increase on cigarettes
Weather forecast: Sun takes over Rochester
Snow has ended this morning and we are seeing clearing skies. That sunshine should last for a good portion of this morning. Expect clear skies to hold on and wind to stay busy with gusts near 30 mph at times. Temperatures climb just above freezing and there should be plenty of melting.