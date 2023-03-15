ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Snow has ended this morning and we are seeing clearing skies. That sunshine should last for a good portion of this morning. Expect clear skies to hold on and wind to stay busy with gusts near 30 mph at times. Temperatures climb just above freezing and there should be plenty of melting.