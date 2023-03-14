ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
- Firefighter injured, residents evacuated during massive warehouse fire in Rochester
- Response to Frontier Airlines leaving Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport
- City of Rochester responds to Main Street Armory following shutdown
- RPD announces additional steering wheel locks at all 4 neighborhood centers
- IBERO-American Action League to receive $1 million toward workforce development initiatives
Weather forecast: Accumulating snow in Rochester Tuesday
Snow is building across the region as this massive nor’easter continues to pound the Atlantic Coastline with wind, rain, and storm surge. Light snow will continue for the next few hours locally. The March sun angle will help limit accumulation on roads during the day time, but likely won’t preclude it entirely. Where it snows hard enough, it’ll stick everywhere. Steady snow will then start winding down late Tuesday night. This whole process, by the way, will feature winds gusting to 30-40 mph which will add some blowing and drifting into the mix.