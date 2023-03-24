ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, March 24, 2023.

Friday starts out dry and only partly cloudy for the morning, clouds will build during the day with overcast skies returning for some as early as 3 or 4, for everyone else overcast should be in place by the evening commute. No rain here, just cloudy and cooler as winds remain out of the northwest during the day limiting highs to the mid-40s for most. Overnight we’ll drop again towards the lower 30s setting the stage for a brief wintry mix possibility on Saturday morning.