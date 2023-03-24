ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, March 24, 2023.
- Hilton substitute teacher, parent describes evacuation prompted by anonymous bomb threat
- Criminal investigation underway into Walworth taxpayer funds allegedly ‘misappropriated’
- Greece man hit by car, seriously injured on W. Ridge Road
- NYS Budget could include streaming service tax
- Canandaigua’s Wood Library raising funds for outdoor reading garden
Weather forecast: Rain fades, returns for a windy weekend
Friday starts out dry and only partly cloudy for the morning, clouds will build during the day with overcast skies returning for some as early as 3 or 4, for everyone else overcast should be in place by the evening commute. No rain here, just cloudy and cooler as winds remain out of the northwest during the day limiting highs to the mid-40s for most. Overnight we’ll drop again towards the lower 30s setting the stage for a brief wintry mix possibility on Saturday morning.