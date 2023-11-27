ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, November 27, 2023.

Weather forecast: Lake-effect snow returns to Western New York through Wednesday

Light rain will continue to move in through Sunday evening. As dry air invades we’ll see the rain become more scattered overnight before lake effect/enhanced precipitation begins to pick up into early Monday. Lows will be in the low 30s for most.