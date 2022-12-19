ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, December 19, 2022.
- Three men arrested for robbing Verizon store
- ‘Very difficult’: Rochester non-profit helps homeless after encampments close
- 12 arrested after investigation into suspected drug operation
- ‘Could’ve been avoided’: Next steps for Rochester Airbnb after shooting
- Rochester celebrates Argentina’s world cup win
- Bills fans threatened with penalties after snowballs fly at Highmark Stadium
Weather forecast: Cold air & occasional snow showers stick around to start the new week
While the band over Lake Erie has weakened from this wind shift, the band over Lake Ontario will continue to provide heavy lake snows east of our area through morning. Outside of the lake snows expect mostly cloudy skies as chilly temperatures falling into the 20s.