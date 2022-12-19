ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Weather forecast: Cold air & occasional snow showers stick around to start the new week

While the band over Lake Erie has weakened from this wind shift, the band over Lake Ontario will continue to provide heavy lake snows east of our area through morning. Outside of the lake snows expect mostly cloudy skies as chilly temperatures falling into the 20s.