ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Halloween here in the Rochester area is looking mostly dry. Chilly temperatures to start out, but will climb into the mid 40s. To the west of the Rochester area is where you will see the scattered lake effect mixed showers. Those showers will gradually make their way over to the Rochester area later on Halloween night. The showers are expected to stick around through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop again to the mid 30s overnight. No snow to a dusting of snow is expected in the Rochester area, with a little more snow accumulation in higher elevations.