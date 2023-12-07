ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Light rain/snow showers to start off Thursday. There will be little accumulation from this system, only about a trace to an inch. Scattered showers will remain in the area until Thursday afternoon. Clouds will remain in the area as nighttime falls. Temperatures get above the freezing mark Thursday, but not by a lot. Highs expected to get up to the mid to upper 30s. After Thursday, we have a bit of a dry stretch to look forward to. Temperatures will climb up into the upper 40s for Friday, remaining dry. A good chance to maybe catch a glimpse of the sun Friday afternoon.