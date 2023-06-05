ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, June 6, 2023.
- MSCO investigating report of suspicious activity at L3Harris on Jefferson Road
- U of R students, staff encouraged to change passwords after data breach
- Volunteers handing out locks in an effort to combat violence
- “Black Kids Matters” celebrates Black youth in Penfield
- Free “Summer Meals” program offered for Rochester youth
Weather forecast: Cooler weather is back, now can we finally get some rain?
The quest for rain continues as Rochester continues to chalk up the numbers since the last drop of rain fell. Now at 15 days there is some hope on the horizon but it is limited…