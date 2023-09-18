ROCHESTER. N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, September 18, 2023.
- Trial for man accused of killing RPD officer set to begin Monday
- Rochester man charged with murder for July shooting on N. Union St., Weld St.
- UAW strike may cause dealership slowdowns in the future
- What traffic looks like on Monroe Ave. since the opening of Whole Foods
- Bills get needed bounce back in dominant win
Weather forecast: Rain and Thunder Expected Monday
As a low exits to our north and east we’ll have to be on watch for wraparound showers and possibly a few thunderstorms especially through the afternoon. Once the sun sets, we’ll see a few more lake induced showers overnight before drying out into Tuesday morning. Highs will be a touch cooler than they were over the weekend thanks to the additional clouds with most nearing the upper 60s.