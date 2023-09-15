ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, September 15, 2023.
- Suspects arrested in fatal Dewey Avenue parking lot shooting
- Man charged with moving body of missing woman found in Rochester
- Workers are on strike at all 3 Detroit auto makers for the first time in their union’s history
- Push to support cannabis farmers with surplus product
- Bills vs Raiders Sunday on WROC
Weather forecast: Warmer through the weekend
Our Friday will shine as temperatures manage to rebound toward 70 degrees after the cold morning. Expect mostly sunny skies through much of the day as high pressure slides overhead. In the direct sun, it’ll feel warmer too so find it if you can! Friday night will be another chilly one with numbers again falling into the 40s away from the lake.