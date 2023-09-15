ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, September 15, 2023.

Our Friday will shine as temperatures manage to rebound toward 70 degrees after the cold morning. Expect mostly sunny skies through much of the day as high pressure slides overhead. In the direct sun, it’ll feel warmer too so find it if you can! Friday night will be another chilly one with numbers again falling into the 40s away from the lake.