ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for January 30, 2023.
- Rochester residents hold protest following release of Tyre Nichols footage
- Antisemitic flyers, candy canes distributed in Irondequoit
- Monroe County Executive Adam Bello kicks off 2023 re-election campaign
- Closing arguments in Brighton Whole Foods lawsuit begin Monday
- Longtime first responders discuss mental health support needed for the industry
Weather forecast: Turning colder with snow showers Monday, eyeing cold blast late week
Temperatures will be noticeably colder, but more seasonable to begin the workweek as we start Monday morning in the 20s with highs around 30°. Another mid-level disturbance passing through will generate some “no big deal” snow showers that will bring spotty, minor accumulations throughout the day. As temperatures hover just below freezing there may be some slick spots on untreated roads to be weary of but this should have an overall low impact on commutes.