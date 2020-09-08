Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, September 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

Despite more calls from protesters Monday night for a change in leadership, Rochester City Council members wouldn’t comment on whether they believe Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren should resign.

City Council announced they would be hosting Chief Singletary and Mayor Warren for public briefings going forward, beginning Tuesday at 3 p.m

For the sixth consecutive night since news of Daniel Prude’s death first became public, protesters gathered in Rochester to demand justice.

Demonstrators gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square in downtown Rochester at 7:30 p.m. to continue their calls for justice.

There is a lot of excitement for the students of Honeoye Falls Lima Central School District as they either head back to school or being remote learning on Tuesday.

Parents must complete an online COVID-19 health screening survey before students arrive at school each day. Classroom sizes will be smaller and socially distanced. Parents can also order students’ lunch ahead of time, online through the school’s website.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two elderly missing vulnerable adults.

They say George Walike, 90, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen travelling with his wife, Marjorie, 89, at 4:30 a.m. Monday morning on State Route 12 in the Hamlet of Alder Creek in Oneida County.

If you were to hear the weather coming up in conversation today, the conversation may sound a lot like real estate because it will be all about: location, location, location. . That front will serve as the proverbial line in the sand dividing the region with cool air to the north of the front and warm air to the south. Either way, it’ll be cloudy from hilltop to lakeshore today. Temperatures will be wide ranging as a result of that front with highs well into the 80s in places like Dansville while areas closer to Lake Ontario never see the thermometer go beyond 70.

Wednesday offers up a carbon copy of today with a similar temperature structure and an abundance of cloud cover as the front marks time. Once the front heads a bit further south late week cooler air returns but so will some sunshine. The next chance for some rain arrives with our next weather system making an approach from the west on Sunday.