ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

A set of 12 regular jurors and one alternate will hear opening arguments Tuesday in the trial of the Brighton husband charged with murdering his wife back in 1982.

James Krauseneck is accused of killing his wife, Cathleen, with an axe, a count of second-degree murder.

On February 19, 1982, on Del Rio Drive in Brighton, 29-year-old Cathleen Krausenneck was found murdered, with an axe to the back of her skull in her bedroom. The case is still unsolved over 40 years later.

Edward Laraby — a convicted murderer — was living just five minutes away from the house at the time. He penned a letter, confessing to killing Cathleen before he died in prison.

A memo pad discovered in 1986 said the medical examiner had indicated two potential times of death, between 6:55 a.m. and 8:55 a.m.— contradicting what the prosecution said. They stated the murder happened before 6:30 a.m.

Revisiting the case with new technology in 2015, the Brighton Police Department came to the opinion that the killing happened before 6:30 a.m., while pathologists felt otherwise.

James said he left the house for work at 6:30 a.m. — yet, the body temperature of Cathleen indicated her time of death could have been before then, while James was still home.

Brighton Police said in 2019 — they don’t have evidence that anyone other than James was ever at the scene.

“I believe the timeline will put Jim Krauseneck at home in the house during the commission of the crime. I believe there was no outside party in that house during the commission of that crime,” said Police Chief David Catholdi at the time.

Officials say hundreds, if not thousands of hours have gone into this case. The fate of James Krauseneck is now in the hands of 12 strangers in court. The trial is expected to take about a month.

A 15-year-old boy was injured from shattered glass after a series of gunfire hit an occupied home on Emerson Street early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Emerson and Santee Street just after midnight for the report of shots fired into a house.

Once at the location, they found evidence that a residence in the 400 block of Emerson Street was struck. Inside were 10 young adults, one of which was thought to have been shot, but was later determined he was struck by broken glass caused by flying bullets.

Officials say he was treated for minor injuries at the scene. No other occupants were hurt during the shooting, according to authorities.

Shortly after the incident, officers were called to the same area for a large fight but found nothing when they responded. Anyone with information on the shooting or the fight is asked to call 911.

Two homicides taking place within 48 hours in the City of Rochester have made for a violent Labor Day Weekend.

The city has now recorded 55 homicides so far this year.

Nearly 50 days ago, the city declared a state of emergency in Rochester. However, those who live in some of the neighborhoods most recently affected say not much has changed.

Willie Jackson now lives in Atlanta, but grew up in Rochester. This holiday weekend, he’s visiting family who lives near Lyell Avenue. On Saturday night, Jackson walked up to a police scene.

“I was actually going to the store and I noticed a lot of cops and tape around. I didn’t know what in particular was going on at the time,” Jackson said, “I sat down here on the steps just observing everything for a minute. It’s just so different from the time before I moved to Atlanta. We didn’t have all this violence and the drug activity that’s going on here.”

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a man in his 20s was shot and killed on Lyell Avenue near Angle Street.



Others who live nearby now say they’re disappointed with the lack of change.

“State of emergency from where, from what? Because I haven’t heard anything or seen anything any different,” said Ellen Rosario, who lives in the Lyell-Otis neighborhood. “I don’t hang out on Lyell. I don’t hang out anywhere where I know there’s activity and there’s crime. There’s drugs, there’s prostitution, there’s everything.”

For Jackson, he says the ongoing violence has presented a different view of Rochester than what he knew before.

“I always tell myself I don’t think I would ever want to move back,” Jackson said. “I definitely do not want to move back here. But visit, yeah, I’ll come and visit.”



Meanwhile, the founder of Rochester’s Little Italy neighborhood, which is based on Lyell Avenue, has filed a formal complaint with the Attorney General’s office over concerns of a lack of public safety and ongoing crime seen there and in surrounding streets.

Rochester’s state of emergency was recently extended through at least September 17. It was first put in place on July 21.

Two local engineers have returned from a trip to Tanzania, Africa after opening a ‘pay-what-you-can’ prosthetics and orthotics clinic for families.

It wasn’t Kyle Reeser’s first time in the developing country, but this trip he brought his friend and software engineer, Chris Conlon. The two traveled to Musoma, Tanzania, which is on the shores of Lake Victoria.

“We opened up a ‘pay what you can’ prosthetics and orthotics clinic with my colleague Rajab,” Reeser said. “We also received donations from Creality 3D printers of six 3D printers, which we divided between the Lake Victoria Disability Center and the ‘pay what you can’ clinic.”

Conlon and Reeser, who is a biomedical engineer, taught their colleagues in Musoma how to use the printers and built prosthetics for them.

They say 3D printing is accessible and has a lot of resources online, making it easy to use.

“Really, it’s just open for anyone to be able to make what they want,” Conlon said. “Something that was fascinating was for some of the members of the Lake Victoria Disability Center, it didn’t really click with them that they could make anything with these printers, let alone prosthesis or adapters.

“It was just great to be able to bring these workhorse printers to them, set them up, be able to allow them to use them for whatever they want, but specifically in this orthotics lab.”

The clinic they opened is called TABUSAMU, which means ‘smile’ in Swahili. TABUSAMU was opened by a former prosthetist from the disability center, who is a good friend of Reeser and Conlon. They were also awarded a $3,000 grant through e-NABLE to open the clinic.

“Basically the ethos of this place is to combine traditional prosthetics and orthotics with 3D-printed prosthetics and orthotics,” Reeser said. “Before our trip, Chris and I started a GoFundMe where we raised money to provide four prosthetic legs for children in need, four really beautiful, wonderful children, and we were able to create these professional prosthetics for them.”

Reeser said they were also able to bring down the cost of a prosthetic arm and hand for a young girl from something in the neighborhood of $500-$1,000 to $2.

“It’s truly a life-changing gift. I mean, some of these children were born with congenital defects, so they were born maybe without a leg or without an arm. Some of these children unfortunately, had accidents growing up and lost a limb,” Reeser said. “So to be able to drive down the cost 10 times or 100 times and be able to provide these tailored prosthetic devices to these children is just a wonderful thing.”

Reeser and Conlon say it was a blast hanging out with the kids and getting to see them start to use their prosthetic devices. They add it was cool to see medical experts get familiarized with the products they brought.

“It always is great to see someone’s interest get sparked with something that they weren’t really exposed to before or maybe weren’t going to be,” Conlon said. “Even just to get them interested in understanding that this is a platform that they could use, that is worth it in and of itself, let alone any of the good these printers can do for people who have legitimate physical problems that these can help them with.”

To celebrate the opening of the clinic, Reeser and Conlon hosted a meal for more than 100 people. They provided eight women with two weeks of salary to prepare food.

While the clinic is now open for good, the two engineers hope to go back in the future to see the impact it has made.

A local farmer has gone 12 days without one of his Angus cows. The 1,000-pound beef cow escaped as they were trying to move the other calves.

Henry Maier, one of the owners of H.A. Farms in Spencerport has been keeping cows for years. He never had a cow escape, but had heard from his friends that Angus cows were prone to escape. He detailed how the cow made a Herculean escape.

“I talked to a bunch of different people with the Angus breed, I guess they’re common to jump out and jump as high as seven feet or even higher if they want to. Just crazy cows,” he said. “There was no stopping her. She was just on a mission, and she had a place to go.”

After the cow escaped, and the team posted it on social media, various town and pet groups have been awash with sightings of the black cow. It has been nicknamed “The Spencerport Bandit,” “Houdini,” and others.

“She’s tough to get. And you can’t even walk 30 feet to her and she’s just gone,” he said. Maier adds the cow has been moving north, and has now been spotted in Greece.

Today’s rain has not helped in the search, as Maier says that cows tend to lay down in the rain, and rain may tamp down the smell that tracking dogs have been tracing.

While his farm is mainly known as a corn and vegetable producer, he sells some of these cows for money. So this exhaustive search is cutting into his bottom line.

“We’ll just say a lost cause right now,” he said. “(There’s a) guy that I’ve been hiring to come up to try to get in. He says it’s the worst cow that he ever tried to chase and she’s out of control. And he just doesn’t want to give up. He wants to get this cow as bad as I want to get it.”

He says that if you see the cow, to call 911 and give authorities its precise location.

Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state’s strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen-powered by 2035.

Under the Clean Air Act, states must abide by the federal government’s standard vehicle emissions standards unless they at least partially opt to follow California’s stricter requirements.

Among them, Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont are expected to adopt California’s ban on new gasoline-fueled vehicles. Colorado and Pennsylvania are among the states that probably won’t. The legal ground is a bit murkier in Minnesota, where the state’s “Clean Cars” rule has been a political minefield and the subject of a legal fight. Meanwhile, Republicans are rebelling in Virginia.

The Minnesota Auto Dealers Association says its reading of state and federal law is that the new California rules kick in automatically in the state, and it’s making that case in court as it tries to block them.

“The technology is such that the vehicles just don’t perform that well in cold weather,” said Scott Lambert, the trade group’s president. “We don’t all live in southern California.”

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency officials say the state would have to launch an entirely new rulemaking process to adopt California’s changes. And in court filings and legislative hearings, they’ve said they are not planning to do that now.

“We are not California. Minnesota has its own plan,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. He called Minnesota’s program “a smart way to increase, rather than decrease, options for consumers. Our priority is to lower costs and increase choices so Minnesotans can drive whatever vehicle suits them.”

Oregon regulators are taking public comments through Sept. 7 on whether to adopt the new California standards. Colorado regulators, who adopted California’s older rules, won’t follow California’s new ones, the administration of Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said.

“While the governor shares the goal of rapidly moving towards electric vehicles, he is skeptical about requiring 100% of cars sold to be electric by a certain date as technology is rapidly changing,” the Colorado Energy Office said in a statement.

Regulators in Pennsylvania, which only partially adopted California’s older standards, said they won’t automatically follow its new rules. Under Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania started the regulatory process last year to fully conform with California’s rules, but abandoned it.

Virginia had been on a path to adopting California’s rules under legislation that passed last year when Democrats were in full control of Virginia’s government. But Republicans who control the House of Delegates and GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin say they’ll push to unlink their state.

Minnesota’s auto dealers are trying to make their state’s current rules — and the possibility that they could tighten to incorporate California’s new restrictions — an issue for the fall elections. Control of the Legislature and governor’s office are up for grabs, and the dealers hope to persuade the 2023 Legislature to roll back the regulations unless they win in court first, Lambert said.

The MPCA, with Walz’s support, adopted California’s existing standards through administrative rulemaking last year amid a bitter fight with Republican lawmakers who were upset that the Legislature was cut out of the decision. Legislators even tried unsuccessfully to withhold funding from Minnesota’s environmental agencies. One casualty was Laura Bishop, who resigned as MPCA commissioner after it became apparent that she lacked the votes in the GOP-controlled Senate to win confirmation.

Tuesday won’t be nearly as wet but I fear overcast skies are going to linger. With winds from the NE, Tuesday will be another struggle for highs to break 70 degrees.