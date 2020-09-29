Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, September 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headline in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

The City of Canandaigua Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found in Canandaigua Lake Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Officials say a passerby found a man floating in the water near the north end of the lake. When first responders arrived they found a deceased white male who is believed to be between 30 and 35 years-old.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza sat down with News 8 Monday for a wide-ranging conversation on the state of the pandemic locally.

Topics discussed includes rising cases, increased contact tracing efforts, social gatherings, movie theaters, schools, college campuses, flu season, vaccine development and more. Here’s a full transcript of our one-on-one with the public health commissioner:

In Cleveland, all is ready for the first debate of the presidential campaign — and that includes extremely tight security.

Heavy steel barricades are up, the National Guard is in position and the area around the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University will remain on lockdown into Thursday, long after the candidates are gone.

The main suspect in the 1984 killing of Wendy Jerome has officially been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of second degree murder.

Investigators with the Rochester Police Department said that Williams was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence. According to officials, Williams and Jerome didn’t know each other, but lived in the same neighborhood at the time. Shortly after, Williams had moved to Florida.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county would be in favor of allowing about 7,000 fans at the October 15 Bills game.

He says that’s if there is “timed exit-entry,” but ultimately the decision is up to the state.

The look and feel of Fall will be with us today thanks to the arrival of a cold front in the wee hours of the morning.

We managed a high of 82° in Rochester yesterday. Hopefully you savored the warm air and soaked in the sun because now it’s time for a different kind of soaking: a soaking rain. Today brings some widely scattered showers and a transition to sharply cooler air. Although our high temperature for today will go”down in the books” as being in the 70s (the high was before sunrise), much of the day will be spent in the lower and middle 60s. The cold front responsible for this noticeable change for the cooler slows down and almost comes to a halt for a while allowing a wave of Low pressure to approach from the south tonight. This sets the stage for the aforementioned soaking rain which will be appreciable and sorely needed. The last time Rochester had in excess of one half of an inch of rainfall was back on August 25th! Expect this surge of moisture to deliver a solid half of an inch of rainfall particularly south and east of Rochester. The “solid soaking” should let up a bit by early Wednesday. What follows is a flow of much cooler air from the north and west. As the air flows across the relatively warmer waters of both Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, lake enhanced showers will form. By Friday, temperatures struggle to climb out of the 50s!

The unsettled pattern should relax somewhat over the weekend. Expect nothing more than an isolated shower on Saturday. Drier air returns by Sunday which should end up being the “better” of the two weekend days, although neither day is a washout. Both days, however, will be cool with highs not much beyond the middle 50s to near 60.