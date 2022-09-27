ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
- James Krauseneck found guilty in 1982 Brighton ax murder trial
- Jefferson Ave. murder victim identified as retired Rochester Police Officer
- First ever Fall Fest brings ‘farm to city’ in downtown Rochester
- Woman severely injured in two-car crash on Glide St. in Rochester
- Morelle & Singletary to debate on News 8 October 3
Weather forecast: Lake showers in full control
Coverage of showers will decrease a little off of Lake Erie, meaning areas in Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans that saw the brunt of the rain yesterday will trend a little drier into the afternoon.