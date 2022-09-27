ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

  1. James Krauseneck found guilty in 1982 Brighton ax murder trial
  2. Jefferson Ave. murder victim identified as retired Rochester Police Officer
  3. First ever Fall Fest brings ‘farm to city’ in downtown Rochester
  4. Woman severely injured in two-car crash on Glide St. in Rochester
  5. Morelle & Singletary to debate on News 8 October 3

Weather forecast: Lake showers in full control

Coverage of showers will decrease a little off of Lake Erie, meaning areas in Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans that saw the brunt of the rain yesterday will trend a little drier into the afternoon.