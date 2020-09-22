Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, September 22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

The Rochester Fire Department battled a fire that broke out in a home on Avenue A in Rochester.

Firefighters responded to the area just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Neighbors say the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries have currently been reported.

After a week of protesters occupying City Hall, Free The People Roc posted to social media that the group is ending the nightly protests that have taken place there since last Tuesday.

As a result of the thousands of you who have marched, rallied, and occupied City Hall, we’re winning justice for Daniel Prude and his family. On Sunday, Attorney General Tish James announced a new policy to release body cam footage in police brutality cases directly to the public, and today Mayor Warren and RPD Chief Mark Simmons were subpoenaed as part of an investigation into Daniel’s murder.

Xerox Tower in downtown Rochester now has a new owner.

Gallina Development bought to 30-story building for an undisclosed amount of money. The tower has been vacant since Xerox moved its employees to the Webster campus in early 2018.

Officials from the West Irondequoit Central School District have announced that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Elsewhere in Monroe County, two Greece Arcadia High School tested positive for COVID-19, Greece Central School District officials announced Sunday. In neighboring Wayne County, the Clyde-Savannah Central School District closed school Monday and Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution” from a positive COVID-19 case.

Meanwhile, Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said in a statement that school leaders, faculty, and staff have done a “great job keeping our students health and safe during the first two weeks of in-person classes.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-car accident that happened Monday afternoon on Scottsville Chili Road in Chili.

Officials say it was a head on collision that left two people, one a driver from each vehicle, with possible life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall on the upper Texas coast late Monday night.

The storm made landfall just north of Port O’Connor, Texas. Early Tuesday Beta was 35 miles (56 kilometers) north northwest of the city with maximum winds of 40 mph (64 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Beta was moving toward the northwest near 3 mph (4 kilometers) and is expected to stall inland over Texas on Tuesday. It then will begin to move slowly toward the east-northeast later in the day when it will likely begin weakening.

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state in National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol on Friday, according to Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

First, she will lie in repose at the Supreme Court of the United States on Wednesday and Thursday. The Supreme Court says her casket will arrive in front of the Court just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Then, a private ceremony will take place in the Great Hall. Her family, close friends, and members of the court will be in attendance, according to the Supreme Court.

Rochester saw a low temperature that officially dropped into the 30s for the second morning in a row. In fact, we were just a few degrees shy of yet another record tying low.

Expect a continuation of sunshine today which will help transport temperatures into the upper 60s.

We would be projecting 70 degrees for this afternoon were it not for that high altitude smoke layer invading our sky once again.

Each day from there gradually warms with nearly no chance of rain into the start of the weekend.

That should steer us toward 80 degrees both Friday and Saturday. Not bad for early Fall! A cold front will make its approach to the area on Sunday triggering a few showers and a couple of thundery downpours. There are growing signs pointing toward a more significant plunge of cold, Canadian air next week, so soak up the warm sunshine while it lasts.