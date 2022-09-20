ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Are you registered to vote?

National Voter Registration Day — a nonpartisan effort every September that works to celebrate democracy and increase political participation — is happening once again on Tuesday.

The Monroe County Board of Elections will be participating with a coordinated day of voter registration drives around the area. Stop by any location with a drivers license, permit, or non-driver ID card, your Social Security number, and your ZIP code currently on record with the DMV.

The Board of Elections will hold a booth at the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center (161 Chestnut Street) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, there will be free snacks, giveaway items, and nonpartisan voting resources available.

Other locations that will be participating in National Voter Registration Day include:

Nazareth College

University of Rochester

Rochester Institute of Technology

Monore Community College

St. John Fisher University

Suny Brockport

League of Women Voters

Residents can also get mail-in registration forms at any county post office, or register electronically to vote at any county DMV.

The next election in Monroe County will take place on Election Day: Tuesday, November 8. To vote in this election, citizens must be registered 25 days before the election (Friday, October 14). To vote in the spring primary elections, citizens must register with either the Democrats or Republicans.

To be eligible to vote in New York, you must:

be a U.S. citizen;

be 18 years old (you may pre-register at 16 or 17 but cannot vote until you are 18).

be a resident of this state and the county for at least 30 days before the election.

not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction (unless parolee pardoned or restored rights of citizenship).

not be deemed mentally incompetent by a court.

not claim the right to vote elsewhere.

An infant was nearly struck by gunfire that hit an occupied house in the area of Lake View Park early Tuesday morning.

Officials say responding officers were called to the 400 block of Lake View Park around 1 a.m. for a Shot Spotter activation and several citizen calls for gunshots heard in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located an occupied home that had been struck multiple times. Investigators say three adults and two children were inside, one of which, a child less than a year old sleeping, was nearly hit when multiple bullets narrowly missed his crib.

Police say none of the occupants were injured in this incident and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

Members of the Schaller family announced owner Tom Schaller Sr. has passed after 66 years in business.

The local eatery’s Facebook page shared a post early Monday morning announcing Tom’s passing. In honor of his passing, the restaurant will close Monday and reopen Tuesday.

This is a column about a football game. We’ll get to that game in a sec.

But first, a few words about Dane Jackson.

I quickly became a fan of Jackson during his rookie season, especially after a contest against the Cardinals. He wouldn’t back off easily and wasn’t afraid of going 1-on-1 with DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone, despite his inexperience. It was a battle he won on the first possession of his second NFL start.

I’ve enjoyed his story as one of the many 7th round picks who always feel a need to scratch and claw for every chance in the NFL, sitting down with him for an interview on more than one occasion. He’s an affable guy with an easy smile. He’s very comfortable in his own skin even if there’s a fire burning underneath. Jackson knows well how expendable 7th round picks can be. The Kaiir Elam pick this spring was an unnecessary reminder.

Jackson still embraces the Bills philosophy of teaching that’s been passed down to him. Levi Wallace was unafraid to share tips and information with Jackson as the two competed for a job during the 2021 training camp. Jackson did the same this year with Elam and Christian Benford.

I was happy for Jackson that he seemingly won the battle with the two rookies in camp. It’s no small thing for a 7th round pick, even in his third year and especially against a recent first-rounder.

We all saw the replay. With a collision like that, the first concern is basic stuff: move, walk, run. The football stuff comes second, but it’s still a thing for Jackson. Tre White is going to be back at some point. The Bills have to believe Elam develops as a first-round pick. Jackson’s opportunity to start could go away as quickly as it arose. It’s an unfortunate time to get hurt.

Jackson is a good dude who works hard and earns everything. I hope his injury isn’t severe. Jordan Poyer said he texted with Jackson and Micah Hyde after the game. Both told Poyer they would be ok.

As for the rest of the Bills… they’re just an onslaught. At least through two games.

There are few superlatives left for the Josh Allen-Stefon Diggs combination. After Diggs tortured All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, there was little reason to believe rooks like Caleb Farley and Roger McCreary or Tre Avery could hang with him. And they did not.

Not only did Diggs save me a fantasy win, he kept the Bills offense humming on a night they were down Gabe Davis. The 12 catches, 148 yards and three touchdowns put Diggs on the following season-long pace:

170 receptions

2,295 yards

34 touchdowns

Yes. Those would all be records.

Diggs said afterward, “if you consider yourself a wide receiver one, you gotta do everything for your quarterback.” He scored touchdowns on a deep ball, a slant and a backyard-type improvisation. I’d say mission accomplished.

Last week, Allen ooh’d and ahh’d with a crazy strong stiff arm. This time, the running magician was again leaping tall defenders in a single bound. More important, Allen threw zero interceptions against four touchdowns and played clean enough to be on the sideline in a ballcap before the third quarter was done.

The Bills defense totally erased one of the game’s best runners. Derrick Henry’s 25 yards rushing were the lowest total in his last 50 games. Buffalo got Ryan Tannehill benched in the third quarter. After scoring a touchdown on their first drive, the Titans were permitted across midfield only once more and that was in the fourth quarter during an extended edition of garbage time.

Von Miller barely had to stretch his legs in this Buffalo defensive domination. This time it was Tremaine Edmunds and Greg Rousseau who got the sacks. The latter has never seemed more dangerous steamrolling a hapless guard. I’d like to see more of Rousseau rushing from the defensive tackle position.

Even when the Bills finally had to end their no punt streak at just short of seven quarters, Sam Martin’s first two kicks in red and blue were much too devastating to be handled. Almost everything the Bills touch these first two weeks has turned to gold.

A day before his birthday, city officials announced Monday that the amphitheater in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park will be named “Daniel Prude Square.”

Prude lost his life at the hands of police in March 2020, while he was experiencing a mental health crisis. Body camera footage shows officers pinning him to the ground, naked, and putting a mesh spit mask over his head.

Prude lost consciousness, was hospitalized and died seven days later. He was 41 years old.

The incident, initially kept under wraps by the Rochester Police Department, was brought to public attention in September 2020, and sparked weeks of protests.

Two years later, officials have named the amphitheater after him, “to honor the man who died after being physically restrained by police,” representatives stated.

“Since my brother’s killing, keeping his memory alive and seeking justice for him have been my priorities,” Daniel Prude’s brother, Joe Prude, said in a statement issued Monday. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that Daniel would have inspired so many in this community to stand up and to fight for the change we so desperately need and I am humbled that his name will live on in a space that has been defined by community-organizing, -activism and -agitation.”

A permanent sign has been added to the amphitheater, an addition to the already-there mural honoring Prude.

“This location in MLK Park is a place where people gather for celebrations, meet up for marches and peaceful protests, or take a quiet moment to themselves during the day,” said Miguel A. Meléndez, Jr., Rochester City Council President. “It is the perfect location to name Daniel Prude Square, where we will be reminded of community mobilization in the wake of tragedy and our City’s commitment to crisis response.”

It will be a quiet Tuesday for the area with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be our next day to watch as a late day cold front start to approach.