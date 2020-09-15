Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, September 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced Monday an internal review of the Daniel Prude death investigation, the end of the police chief’s tenure, and the suspension of high-ranking city employees.

The mayor said that Police Chief La’Ron Singletary’s last day in the position is Monday. Last week Singletary announced his retirement, along with several other senior members of the Rochester Police Department command staff. Singletary’s last day was supposed to be September 29.

City officials later clarified that Deputy Chief Mark Simmons would become Acting Chief of Police for the next 30 days. With RPD’s command-staff shake-up last week, it was announced that Simmons would return to the previously held rank of lieutenant.

It has been about six months since we’ve seen school buses on area roads and police are reminding drivers to pay attention and look for those buses and the children entering or exiting them.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, children are more likely to get hit by a car during the hours of 7 to 8 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. when they’re waiting for a school bus or crossing the street after getting off from one.

The early stages of building are underway at the site of a planned Whole Foods store in Brighton on Monroe Avenue.

The project is, however, still tied up in lawsuits. Brighton Grassroots, a group which has received support and funding from Wegmans, is behind the suits. Howie Jacobson with Brighton Grassroots shared a statement with News 8:

It’s not haze, and it’s not high cloudiness, but smoke aloft from the western wildfires that’s creating the “milky sky” that you’re seeing in Rochester. The particulates associated with that smoke made their way east thanks to the jet stream.

Expect that smoke layer to stay with us today. We’ll have to wait for the arrival of a cold front on Thursday to provide a sharper caliber of clear sky as it acts to bring some cleaner air in from the north.

The other highlight of today is the distinct Fall chill in the air. Many spots started out with low temperatures that flirted with 40 degrees!

Our day today looks like a great day with temperatures taking a run at 70 by afternoon. Wednesday will have a fleeting Summer feel to it with highs approaching 80. That will be the last time we see 80 for awhile as the pattern from there leans hard toward Fall.