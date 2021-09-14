Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, September 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday September 14, 2021.

Three people were hospitalized after a crash late Monday night in the City of Rochester.

According to Rochester police officials, officers responded to the intersection of South Goodman Street and Elmwood Avenue around 11:52 p.m. for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Authorities say upon arrival officers learned that a 2008 Lexus was traveling eastbound on Elmwood and attempted to turn north onto Goodman when a 2010 Honda traveling west on Elmwood collided with the turning vehicle at the intersection.

Police say the driver of the Lexus, the sole occupant, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by Rochester Fire Department firefighters. Officials say the driver, a 55-year-old man, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say a 17-year-old female and 18-year-old female who were in the Honda were also both taken to Strong for minor complaints of pain.

Police say the intersection and nearby streets have since reopened for traffic. They add that the investigation into the crash is ongoing, and no tickets have been issued at this time.

parent in the Gananda School district is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a bus monitor over her son not wearing a mask. News 8 first broke the story Friday night.

35-year-old Laine Mulye is being charged with Harassment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child. All this from what police called a physical altercation because her son tried to get on the bus without wearing a mask.

A Friday morning at the Bus Stop took a troubling turn. A Macedon Police report says Laine Mulye assaulted a bus monitor after they got into an intense argument over her son trying to get on the bus without a mask, despite district policy.

“It’s very stressful for bus drivers and bus monitors who are working in confined locations with students,” Superintendent Shawn Van Scoy told us. “Inside a van, or inside a bus they’re reliant on everyone wearing masks so everyone can be safe.”

The state does allow exceptions for students who have physical or medical conditions, preventing them from keeping a mask on. Attorney Chad Hummel who represents Mulye would not comment on who started the fight but argues the elementary school-aged boy falls into that category.

A Rochester doctor is accused of using his own sperm to inseminate a woman after telling the prospective parents that the sperm would come from a separate donor, a new lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit alleges Dr. Morris Wortman, a local gynecologist, told at least one patient he was using a sperm donor, and instead used his his own sperm to inseminate.

The lawsuit was filed after a local woman, who currently lives in Geneseo, discovered multiple half siblings through over the counter DNA testing kits.

According to the lawsuit, Wortman inseminated at least one woman through his Rochester-based private fertility practice, The Center for Menstrual Disorders. The practice is also named as defendant in the lawsuit.

Laura Rideout, the woman who was previously sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison for the 2016 murder of her estranged husband, was denied a new trial Monday.

Laura and her son, Colin Rideout, were convicted of killing Craig Rideout in the basement of their home five years ago.

Laura’s attorney, David M. Abbatoy Jr., argued in court Monday that the jury who convicted her was not unanimous in their decision of who committed what crime.

However, the judge ultimately denied the motion Monday, meaning Laura will stay in prison. Judge Thomas Moran said this issue should have been brought up a while ago. Moran and prosecutors also said the Supreme Court cases referenced were related to other issues, in other states.

As background, Laura Rideout was convicted of second degree murder, two counts of tampering with evidence, and second degree burglary in 2017.

Students from the Rochester Institute of Technology tried penetrating a popular voting machine used nationwide for a capstone project.

They say they wanted to test its security, especially if it meant making the public more comfortable in their vote.

The students wanted to do a project merging their love of computing security, and political science. They did some research and eventually got their hands on a popular machine. The company Election Systems & Software gave the students the “okay” to come up with ideas for penetrating the system.

In the end, students determined the security was strong.

It was a loud night for many across WNY as strong to severe thunderstorms rolled across the area.

The News 8 Weather Team spent the night breaking into programming as we tracked storms that were capable of producing significant wind damage.

For folks in the Conesus & Springwater area, one storm in particular appears to have produced a brief tornado.

Here’s how it works: A storm produces damage. If significant enough, a team from the National Weather Service will visit the location and conduct a storm survey, analyzing damage extent and patterns.

Straight-line wind damage often produces a different signature than tornadic wind damage where winds have a rotational component to them. For example, tornadoes tend to produce a convergent damage pattern. Downbursts do the opposite, damage tends to be divergent.

This survey produced results suggesting EF-1 tornado damage with maximum winds of 110 mph. According to the report, the tornado touched down at 12:57 am on September 13th near the town lines of Conesus and Springwater.

Gov. Kathy Hochul held a press conference Monday morning to announce New York’s response to the Texas abortion ban.

The governor was joined by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, elected leaders and advocates, and held at the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument at Central Park in New York City.

“We don’t get anywhere as individuals in this state. We do it collaboratively, collectively,” Hochul said. She spoke about building on the legacy of women suffragists and progressive rights for New York’s women. “Rights that I assumed would be there for my now-30-year-old daughter.”

Hochul characterized the Texas legislation as “grotesquely unfair,” saying that many women do not know when they are pregnant at six weeks—their new cut-off for the medical procedure. Hochul shared that she once went white water rafting at three months pregnant because she did not know. She said that lawmakers in Texas “denied the choice that should be yours as a woman.”

Hochul said she’s glad the Department of Justice is taking Texas to court, and also positioned New York as standing against the ban.

Nationally renowned and locally-based Joywave will headline a mini music festival as part of this year’s Fringe Fest finale in downtown Rochester.

Organizers announced the full lineup Wednesday for this year’s 10th annual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival.

The event will feature more than 425 in-person and online performances, including comedy, dance, multidisciplinary shows, music, spoken word, visual art, film, and more. The festival will run from Tuesday September 14 through Saturday September 25.

This year’s festival will feature more than 120 free shows during its 12 days, including a special finale at “The Five,” formerly known as Parcel 5, in Downtown Rochester.

The Five, now with grass and landscaping, will play host to a mini music festival, dubbed SMOKESTACKS, headlined by Rochester band Joywave. That event will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on September 25.

Most of Tuesday looks dry with highs climbing into the lower and middle 80s. A cold front will be approaching the region by Tuesday night with a line of rain and strong storms as the front nears by midnight.

That overnight timing likely favors a weakening trend with those storms, but there might still be enough bite for some gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. That front will only slowly pull eastward, allowing some redevelopment of storms across the Finger Lakes Wednesday afternoon. Outside of that, much of the region will start to dry out Wednesday.

From there, a brief cooldown will give way to another warming trend into the weekend. Another nearby front makes our Saturday/Sunday forecast tricky. If the front travels farther south, we’re cooler.

If it gets hung up north, temperatures will surge well into the 80s. For now, our forecast is a compromise between those two solutions.

Models are consistent in surging warmth into next week as Fall’s approach doesn’t appear to be scaring Summer away any time soon.