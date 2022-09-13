ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

A Rochester man was pronounced dead after colliding with a bridge support post in the area of Saint Paul Street early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, officers arrived at the location just after 1:35 a.m. to find a vehicle that appeared to have struck the center bridge support on the underpass of the CSX Railroad near Saint Paul Street.

Police say the crash caused significant damage to the vehicle. The sole occupant, a 38-year-old male, was pronounced dead on scene. Investigators are working to determine the moments leading up to the crash. The bridge was inspected by authorities and is said to be structurally sound.

Northbound and southbound Saint Paul Street at the Inner Loop underpass was closed for about an hour per the investigation.

A teaching shortage has been seen across the country and in our region.

At the start of summer, RCSD saw a vacancy of roughly 350 teachers.

Now, the district says they’ve filled those positions. However, not every new teacher may be fully certified.

District leaders have said those who aren’t completely certified are in the process of doing so. Camille Simmons, one of the board of education’s commissioners, says the district has a plan in place to ensure every classroom is covered.

“We’re not just pulling in the bodies, but we’re following up to make sure there’s a plan for certification. I do expect administration will be sharing those plans in the coming weeks,” Simmons said.

In an effort to gauge staffing levels, the Rochester Teachers Association is conducting a weekly study for all city schools. From the first week, the union’s president says 18 schools responded with a little more than two dozen unfilled teaching positions in 13 of the schools.

Simmons says she is optimistic based on the progress RCSD made in recruitment this summer.

She also says the district should be held accountable.

“The nuance or concern is, of course, that certification. If I’m trying to learn how to read, if literacy is something important to me, I want to make sure a teacher that is qualified to teach me in literacy and is certified to do so is in position,” Simmons said.

Some RCSD teachers News 8 has spoken to in the past have said they’ve had to take on extra responsibility, including more classes, over the lack of staff.

Simmons says she wants to eliminate that potential burden, ensuring all students receive the best education possible.

“We want to make sure that, first and foremost, our students are coming to a school environment that is safe and also a school environment in which they can learn. Having this follow-up plan and knowing the foresight to have a plan in place keeps me excited and optimistic about what the outcome can be,” Simmons said.

News 8 has reached out to the district asking for more on its future plans with existing staff as well as new hires and was told by a spokesperson the district is gathering that information.

In the meantime, the Rochester Teachers Association plans to continue its weekly study of staffing for at least the next few months.

Around $32,000 in the form of 16 altered checks was stolen from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office (MCCO) this summer, County Clerk Jamie Romeo announced in a press conference Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed there was an ongoing investigation, launched at the request of the clerk’s office. Alongside Eric Mezzoprete, Investigator with Economic Crime Unit at MCSO, Romeo took the podium to explain the situation.

According to Romeo, the office became aware of the missing funds in June, when they discovered 16 checks mailed to MCCO that had been stolen, altered, and cashed.

The checks, which normally would have totaled under $1,000, had been altered to higher amounts.

“This was a theft of 16 individuals in our community,” Romeo said.

The clerk’s office contacted MCSO immediately to launch an investigation, and worked to tighten up their processes and security, she said. The checks had been written in late May, and no incidents have been found since the initial discovery in June. All checks had been for mortgage discharges.

“This is the part of the process for the homeowner who’s finally finished paying off their mortgage,” Romeo explained. “This is the end of that, where, in order to get that clean title, the bank will notify the county clerk’s office through this recording that there is no longer a mortgage levied against this property — for a nominal fee—and then that goes into the record of the property.”

Romeo stressed that none of the victims have been penalized financially for the incidents. She encouraged anyone who mailed in a mortgage discharge who has not seen it cashed to contact either MCCO or MCSO.

And of those 16 victims, the investigator from the Sheriff’s Office says they might not be alone. “I suspect there might be people who are unaware, and we encourage any individual to contact the Sheriff’s Office,” said Eric Mezzoprete.

“But we are confident that we were able to prevent any further instances of this,” Romeo said. “No one should be concerned about doing business with the County Clerk’s office.”

“We’ve done additional security measures for not only within our mail room, and just taking physical custody and putting things under greater security — also adding additional documenting layers of all the mail and transactions we receive in our office,” added Romeo.

Romeo can’t say — yet — if any of her employees have been suspended or fired over this. “Once the investigation is concluded we’ll be able to share those findings and take any additional steps that we may need to take,” she said.

Rochester Police Department Chief David Smith announced a new program to combat firearm violence in the city during a press conference Monday afternoon.

The Rescue Our City (ROC) initiative, launched on June 15 by RPD, is a multi-jurisdictional task force.

“[The] dramatic rise in violence experienced in 2021 has unfortunately continued in 2022,” Smith said. “Although the number of shooting victims has decreased, the number of murders continues at a record level.”

Rochester is on track to have its deadliest year in decades, with 59 homicides thus far, according to the RPD Open Data Portal. 49 of those homicides list firearms as the cause of death.

The ROC initiative is comprised of RPD officers, NY State Police, members from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force, and the Monroe Crime Analysis Center.

The force exists to create a multi-pronged approach to target crime, especially repeat offenders. Following its success, several federal partners joined the initiative, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives.

The initiative has arrested 34 individuals since its inception, Smith said. The task force will be staffed full-time by one sergeant, four officers, and one investigator. Additionally, three sergeants and nine officers will be used temporarily, Smith said.

On July 21, Rochester mayor Malik Evans issued a “Proclamation of a Local State of Emergency” due to the gun violence in Rochester. It was extended on August 18 and is scheduled to be renewed on September 17.

The emergency order allows Mayor Evans to control the presence of people on public streets and he has the power to shut down particular roadways.

A driver was placed in custody after stealing a Mercedes in Canada, fleeing through the Niagara Falls Border, and leading state police to chase through I90.

According to officials, deputies responded to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection with a vehicle fleeing on I90 from the Canada Border around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators determined the driver stole a silver Mercedes and entered New York through the Peace Bridge after failing to stop at U.S. Customs. Deputies located the vehicle traveling at high speeds, in an erratic way, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but were unsuccessful.

Shortly after police say troopers from Syracuse Police who were stationary on Interstate 90 deployed a spike strip and successfully disabled the fleeing Mercedes on mile marker 335.4.

The unidentified driver was taken into custody and turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for federal charges, according to New York State Police.

Deputies say an investigation into the events leading up to the chase continues.