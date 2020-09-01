Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, September 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced a proposal Monday that would require new Rochester police officers to live within the city limits.

“Requiring our officers to live and work in our city is simply the right thing to do,” Mayor Warren said. “Our police needs to be a part of our community.”

SUNY Geneseo officials announced the interim suspensions of two fraternities, one sorority, and some students for failing to comply with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Officials say the campus-recognized organizations that were suspended are Theta Chi, Zeta Beta Xi, and Sigma Delta Tau. Nine students face an interim suspension as well, pending a Student Code of Conduct review.

It’s been 184 days since the coronavirus was first diagnosed in New York, and the governor says the state’s situation continues to improve.

The governor said some 66,000 tests were conducted Sunday, of which 0.99% came back positive — the 24th straight day of an infection rate of less than 1% statewide. Additioanlly, the governor also said only one New Yorker died from COVID-19 Sunday.

Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty announced Monday that human remains found in February were positively identified as fugitive David Clyde Morgan.

Officials say Hunters located the remains in a filed of Culyerville Road on Sunday February 23 of this year. Forensics teams collected evidentiary items that were consistent with Clyde Morgan, who fled from Geneseo police after a traffic stop in the summer of 2018.

A Rochester man was hospitalized after a shooting on Wilkins Street in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Claiming the mantle of the “law and order” candidate, President Donald Trump is offering himself as the leader best positioned to keep Americans safe, a day after Democratic rival Joe Biden assailed him over the deadly protests that have sprung up on his watch.

Trump is diving head-first into the latest eruption in the nation’s reckoning over racial injustice with a trip Tuesday — over the objections of local leaders — to Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shootingof Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back by police. Trump has defended a teenage supporter accused of fatally shooting two men in Kenosha last week and accused the former vice president of siding with “anarchists” and “rioters.”

August and meteorological summer are now in the books. Welcome to September and meteorological autumn! Meteorological summer was a warm one for Rochester, but it was not the warmest. In fact, two recent summers have been considerably warmer.

Tuesday remains relatively quiet with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs around 80 degrees. We can’t rule out a passing shower, but most of you are dry. Higher rain chances will arrive Tuesday night and into Wednesday as a warm front lifts northward. We’ll see off/on rain and rumbles Wednesday with perhaps a few leftover showers into Thursday. All the while, temperatures each afternoon will be well into the 80s.

With today being the last day of August, it’s a downward slope from here. That’s not to say we can’t have warm days (see the next 72 hours), but September tends to be a month where you really start noticing the impending change.