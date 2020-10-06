Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, October 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, along with two co-defendants, entered pleas of not guilty on two class E felony charges inside the Hall of Justice Monday. Warren, along with Albert Jones Jr. and Rosiland Brooks-Harris, were indicted by a grand jury on Friday for campaign finance violations.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said the mayor and the co-defendants are facing two class E felonies, including scheme to defraud in the first degree, and violation of election law 14-126(6). Brooks-Harris is currently the City of Rochester Finance Director.

President Donald Trump tweeted a new video recorded after he returned to the White House in which he tells the American public not to be afraid of COVID-19, which has killed more than 200,000 people in the U.S. and more than a million worldwide.

In message that is sure to infuriate medical doctors trying to keep the country safe, Trump says he has “learned so much” about the virus he contracted. And he says: “Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it.”

President Donald Trump entered last Tuesday’s presidential debate against Joe Biden needing to shake up the stable support for the former vice president and get within striking distance of an Electoral College upset similar to 2016.

It appears that hasn’t happened.

The polling averages have remained remarkably stable through summer, but reporting on the president’s tax history, a Supreme Court nomination fight, the debate and a coronavirus outbreak at the White House all suggest that if the polls are going to move before election day, the time is now.

A free COVID-19 testing and flu vaccine clinic opened in the city on Monday. This is part of a series of pop-up clinics happening over the next couple weeks at churches in the city. People can get walk up and get a COVID test, a flu shot, or both.

Dr. Linda Clark is the senior health advisor at Common Ground Health. She said it’s especially important for people to get their flu shot this year because it is possible to get the flu at the same time as COVID-19.

A beautiful Tuesday is in store with mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures. The only caveat is gusty winds. Expect southwest winds to gust 30+ mph by the afternoon as warmer air rushes in. Afternoon highs should crest into the upper 60s as clouds increase late in the day. This will be a sign of what is to come as rain showers approach overnight into Wednesday. A very quick moving low presssure system will cruise through the Great Lakes and head toward Lake Ontario Wednesday bringing wind and rain throughout Wednesday. A cold front will mark a wind shift from southwest to northwest, but gusts during the day will remain strong, at times nearing 40 mph.

Once this storm system exits to our east, we are not quite done with the wind yet as a north wind behind the system kicks in. That could trigger some lone lake rain showers Thursday, but most will remain dry. Everyone will feel the chill yet again as temperatures come back below average with highs only in the middle 50s.

Drier air starts to work in Thursday night and Friday along with a slow warming trend. We can expect Friday to be a good-looking day with highs back in the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Saturday has a good chance at hitting 70°. From there the forecast gets a bit fuzzy. We will continue to watch what is happening in the tropics as Hurricane Delta will be moving toward our region by the weekend. This may help keep weekend numbers warm depending on the path.