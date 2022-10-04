ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
- 1 dead, another injured in separate Rochester shootings
- Morelle & Singletary debate on News 8
- Rochester City School District audit: Student grades inflated
- Pedestrian left with life-threatening injuries after being struck in Rochester hit-and-run
- ‘It continues to take a toll:’ Rochester gun violence impacts local hospital staff
Weather forecast: Cold and dry to start the work week
Our Tuesday features temperatures several degrees warmer than last night when skies were still mostly clear. Sunshine is incoming.