Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, October 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y.N (WROC) — Here are all the local headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Oct.29, 2019.

A driver crashed into an apartment living room in Penfield around 5:30 pm on Monday.

Eulojio Rivera was parking his 2019 Black Nissan Rogue in front of his apartment in Wexford Place in Penfield. Rivera mistakenly stepped on the gas instead of the brake, and drove the vehicle into the living room area of his apartment.

A popular basketball coach at Gates-Chili High School has been released, for possible unprofessional behavior.

Students have been protesting the school’s decision on social media, even going so far to create petitions.

That coach, Terry Nowden, wasn’t reappointed as varsity head basketball coach. Other members of the coaching staff were also removed.

Ivan Green Primary School in East Irondequoit is back open on Tuesday after a water main break forced the schools to close on Monday.

The water main break has since been repaired and the school will be open for classes on Tuesday.

Some of the finest weather imaginable for late October will be ours to enjoy today. Savor the splendor of this autumn day: it’s the treat that awaits ahead of Halloween’s tricks! Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will take a run at 70 degrees across the region, a lovely day ahead of our next storm system looming.