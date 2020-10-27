Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, October 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

The Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the lifetime role on the Supreme Court of the United States in a final vote on Monday evening, just over one week before Election Day.

A swearing-in ceremony was held late Monday at the White House, where Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to Barrett. The Constitutional Oath is the first of two oaths of office that justices have to take.

Voters will have to be wait a little extra before they know the official winners of the numerous races on the ballot in 2020, according to local elections officials.

The high volume of absentee ballots, they say, means voters will have to be patient as they anticipate official tallies.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to change the way policing is done in Monroe County.

MCSO announced Monday that it’s partnering with Roberts Wesleyan college to launch a community engagement survey.

The Steuben County Public Health Department has confirmed an additional 44 cases of coronavirus bringing the county total to 1,041 confirmed cases.

The Wayne County Public Health Department and Rochester Regional Health have confirmed a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases in the DeMay Nursing Home.

Currently, there are 61 cases connected to the nursing home, with 47 of the cases being residents and 14 from the staff. Four of out of those 47 residents have required hospitalization. As a result, visitation at the nursing home has been suspended.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will join Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza for a coronavirus town hall this week on News 8.

The town hall will take place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28.

Today’s weather will practically be a carbon copy of yesterday except that it will be cooler and a bit damper especially as an area wide light rain develops later in the day. The driest part of the day will be the first half, while the latter part of the day into the evening turns damp.

Tomorrow the gray, damp pattern will break briefly allowing for perhaps even a break or two of sunshine. Temperatures will be at their “best” for the week with highs in the middle 50s. By this time we will have watched a massive nationwide storm system that will have stretched across the United States slowly work its way into the Mid-Atlantic by Wednesday night and Thursday. It will combine with what is soon to be Hurricane Zeta (landfall somewhere in Louisiana Wednesday). The northern edge of this storm will bring rain and potentially some wet snowflakes Thursday evening and Friday morning.

As the forecast stands now, the storm system moves out Friday afternoon and evening ushering in a cold, but sunny Halloween.