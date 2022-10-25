ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
- Former Hilton principal Kirk Ashton found guilty in sexual abuse trial
- Alleged Zeldin attacker released to alcohol and PTSD treatment program
- Four teens killed in rollover crash in Buffalo, two injured
- Rochester man injured in shooting, police pondering crime location
- Name change for Frontier Field?
Weather forecast: Another day back to 70° for Rochester
Spring-like feel, but for how long? Tuesday kicks off with warm temperatures and clear skies ahead of increased cloud coverage this evening.