Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, October 20

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teenager.

17-year-old Bilana Briggs was last seen at her foster home in Chili on Sunday around 8:45 p.m. Briggs is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 125 pounds.

The Gates Police and the Gates Keystone Club — the police union — held a press conference Monday to discuss a mental hygiene arrest from last week, and a new policy put in place because of it.

Officials say after an arrest on October 12, a patient was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. That person was then released without police being notified, and then the person was arrested by Gates police for a second time.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire showed new teammate Le’Veon Bell and the rest of the NFL how dominant the Kansas City Chiefs’ running attack is already.

The rookie had 161 yards rushing and Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, leading the Chiefs to a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night in a game that was originally scheduled for last Thursday.

Rainy days to start the week may not be uplifting to the spirit and the soul, but the moisture is most welcome to our groundwater table and local farm fields given the rainfall deficits for the month and the autumn.

A stalled out front draped across the region will split the temperature regime for the day today. To the north of the boundary it will be rather cool (Rochester not getting past 50), while to the south, temperatures will be a little higher flirting with 60 in some spots. Clouds will be stubborn to break up much but may do so just prior to sunset north and west of Rochester, otherwise, expect rain in the morning to diminish to a few showers.

A warm front will lift northward into Tuesday night, reigniting rain and rumbles. Southerly winds will kick in Wednesday sending temperatures into the lower 70s with a few showers and thunderstorms blossoming with the frontal passage . That won’t be our only warm workweek day. Friday’s highs should top that with temperatures making their way into the middle 70s. Cooler air returns this weekend.