Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, October 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

The Webster Police Department said two women were arrested during a protest on Monday.

Officials say some protestors were repeatedly observed in the roadway at Hard Road and Ridge Road blocking the flow of traffic. They say they warned protestors to stay out of the road but they continued to do so.

Members of the Police Accountability Board Alliance joined organizers from Free the People ROC outside City Hall Monday to demand that Rochester City Council vote no on hiring outside legal council to review the Rochester Police Department policy.

Activists say the proposal undermines the Police Accountability Board, which city residents overwhelmingly approved of on the ballot last November.

SUNY Brockport officials announced Monday that the college is raising its COVID-19 Risk Level from Green (new normal) to Blue (Intermediate Alert).

College President Heidi Macpherson wrote Monday that this risk level rise is a proactive measure.

“We currently have just six active cases involving members of our community, and zero in New York State’s 14-day measuring period (Oct. 10 – 23). However, we are becoming concerned about a rise in cases in Monroe County.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a slim edge over President Donald Trump in Florida, according to a NewsNation/Emerson College poll out Monday.

Among likely voters polled in a sample of 690 Florida residents, 50% said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today. Just over 47% said they would vote for Trump, with 1% responding they would vote for someone else, and 1.8% saying they remain undecided. Among those undecided, the majority said they would vote for Trump if they had to choose, further closing the gap between the two candidates.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will face senators’ questions over her approach to health care, legal precedent and even the presidential election during a second day of confirmation hearings on track to lock in a conservative court majority for years to come.

The mood is likely to shift to a more confrontational tone as Barrett, an appellate court judge with very little trial court experience, is grilled in 30-minute segments Tuesday by Democrats gravely opposed to President Donald Trump’s nominee, yet virtually powerless to stop her rise. Republicans are rushing her to confirmation before Election Day.

With no new positive cases reported Monday, the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans are scheduled to go head-to-head Tuesday.

NFL officials said Monday that the Titans had no new cases to report. That means the Bills and Titans will kickoff at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

You can watch the game on Channel 8 WROC-TV.

Showers enter Western New York early in the day as a cold front swings across the region.

The arrival of the front will make for a less-than-ideal morning commute. It appears 9 a.m. will be wet for much of the Rochester area with rain and a few embedded rumbles of thunder.

The front zips eastward quickly allowing for a clearing sky and sunshine into the afternoon. A more significant cold front will approach late Thursday with breeze conditions and much colder air behind it. We’re figuring our forecast Friday into Saturday is going to be an attention-getter with temperatures struggling to climb out of the 40s and the higher elevations perhaps seeing their first flakes of the season.