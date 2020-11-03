Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, November 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s Election Day today and here are all the headlines to get your day started on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Election Day has arrived, and whether it’s for President of the United States or Town Council, there are some pivotal positions up for grabs.

Before heading to the polls, you may have a couple questions about your voter status. Below is a list of resources to help get answers to those commonly asked questions about voting.

Election Day is finally here.

Or at least what we still call Election Day, since nearly 100 million Americans had already cast ballots by Tuesday. That’s the result of an election system that has been reshaped by the worst pandemic in a century, prompting many voters to take advantage of advance voting rather than head to polling places in person at a time when coronavirus cases are rising.

Here’s what to watch as the final votes for President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are cast:

Rochester Police Chief Herriott-Sullivan unveiled a 90-Day Fact Finding Plan Monday afternoon.

The purpose of the plan (full document below) is for Chief Herriott-Sullivan to familiarize herself with the RPD operations and critical issues, adding that “community issues, concerns, and priorities also need to be identified and assessed.”

Friends reflected and shared memories Monday afternoon for 18-year-old Brody Spade, who passed away in a car crash on Saturday night. They placed flowers, pictures and mementos at the site of the accident on Gasberry Lane in Webster.

“He just brought so much joy into the world,” said friend of Spade, Jessica Steinorth.

“He was like a brother to me, lived every day like his last, cared about everybody would do anything for anybody,” said Giuseppe Spano, another friend of Spade.

Dangerously powerful Hurricane Eta churned toward Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds, while heavy rains thrown off by its storm bands already were causing rivers to overflow across Central America.

The Category 4 hurricane had sustained winds of 150 mph (240 kph), and the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it was likely to maintain that strength until making landfall Tuesday. It was centered about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, around 4 a.m. and moving west-southwest at 5 mph (7 kph). Hurricane-force winds were already blowing on land.

The busy winds of yesterday and late last night will be gone for the day today, and outside of a rogue shower or sprinkle, we can expect a dry and calmer day today but a relatively cloudy one. Temperatures for one more day will be well below average for your Election day today. Highs will only be in the upper 40s. But this should just about be the last of the cooler than normal weather for many days to come!

A large ridge into Wednesday will mean slowly clearing skies. Winds change their tune from a northerly direction to a stern southerly flow that sends very mild air across all of Western New York and we will see some 20° warmer air Wednesday afternoon. From there we look really good as numbers will remain on the warmer side of average. Overnight lows remain comfortably in the 40s and low 50s while highs near 70° into the weekend and early next week. We could be near record warmth by Monday.