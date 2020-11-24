Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, November 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

“In Monroe, parts of Rochester, Irondequoit, Brighton become an orange zone,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Ontario County, Victor is on track to become a yellow zone.” A small portion of Gates is also included in the orange zone.

Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 366 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 298 new cases per day.

Earlier Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that parts of the City of Rochester, as well as portions in the Towns of Irondequoit, Brighton, and Gates, were upgraded to a COVID-19 orange zone, which adds a new layer of restrictions on non-essential businesses, schools, religious worship services, and more.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of 94 Colgate Street around 12:54 a.m. for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old man who suffered from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to 35 Trenaman Street around 12:45 a.m. for the report of a person shot.

A November in Rochester, Western New York, and the Finger Lakes often involves stubborn clouds and chilly breezes. Today fits that bill perfectly.

A northerly wind flow off of Lake Ontario triggered a weak lake effect response in the form of a few flurries this morning. Expect A morning flurry gives way to continued mostly cloudy skies Tuesday where highs struggle to climb out of the middle 30s. A band of rain/snow will lift northward with a warm front late Tuesday night before a temperature surge changes precipitation over all all rain. We’re near 50 for an afternoon high Wednesday with soaking rain developing into Wednesday night. Behind that rain, leftover scattered showers will linger into Thanksgiving Thursday, but coverage will not be overwhelming with breaks expected. Plus, we’re still warm with high back in the 50s.