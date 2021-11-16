Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, November 16

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

A New York State Amber Alert was issued Monday evening after police say a Rochester teenager was possibly taken off the street by four or five men wearing masks.

According to the alert, James Fernandez Reyes, 14, was abducted on Myrtle Street in Rochester around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police believe he may have been taken by four to five Black men wearing masks, in a gold SUV.

Investigators say Reyes was last seen wearing black jacket, blue pants, and white Nike Air Force One sneakers. They say he was taken “under circumstances that lead police to believe that [he is] in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.”

The SUV was last seen heading north on Myrtle Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Rochester police at (585)-428-1107.

Rochester police officials say a person was injured after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night on the city’s northeast side.

Authorities say a Rochester man in his 30s was struck while crossing the road in front of 799 North Clinton Avenue.

Police say the man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with “serious head injuries,” adding that he’s currently in stable condition.

Officials say they conducted a field sobriety test on the driver of the striking vehicle and no criminal charges were filed against the driver.

Two suspects of a recent homicide are due in court Tuesday morning after a multi-agency police investigation prompted road closures in East Rochester Monday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Rochester police officials say brothers Ronald and Donald Brown, both 47-years-old, are facing second degree murder charges for their alleged role in the murder of 24-year-old Armani Allen.

Authorities say Allen was shot, stabbed, and beaten to death in front of the RTS bus station on St. Paul Street Thursday.

Police say Ronald Brown was taken into custody Sunday night in the area of North Washington Street and West Linden Avenue in East Rochester. They say Donald Brown was later found in the basement of a house at 955 West Linden Avenue, and he too was taken into custody without incident. Authorities say Donald was found while a SWAT team executed a search warrant at the residence.

According to police, Donald Brown has four prior felony convictions, two prior misdemeanor convictions and at least two open/pending felony cases. The say Ronald Brown has four prior felony convictions, seven prior misdemeanor convictions and at least one open/pending felony case. Because of their prior criminal convictions, Ronald and Donald Brown are prohibited from legally possessing a firearm in NYS.

Both suspects are scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court Tuesday morning.

Nearly two weeks after Election Day, absentee ballots made a big difference in a number of critical Monroe County Legislature races.

The magic number in the Monroe County Legislature for a majority is 15 because there are 29 seats. Republicans went into Election Day with the 15-seat majority, but three undecided races determined by absentee ballots all went to local Democrats.

Those three races are as follows:

LD13 (Henrietta): Matt Borkowski (R) vs. Michael Yudelson (D) — Yudelson trailed Borkowski by 158 votes on election day. He secured 352 absentee votes to Borkowski’s 94.

— Yudelson trailed Borkowski by 158 votes on election day. He secured 352 absentee votes to Borkowski’s 94. LD 16 (Irondequoit): Dave Long (D) vs. Joe Carbone (R) — Long led Carbone by 47 votes on election night. He gained another 216 absentee votes, while Carbone gained 90.

— Long led Carbone by 47 votes on election night. He gained another 216 absentee votes, while Carbone gained 90. LD 26 (Gates, Greece, Rochester): Orlando Rivera (R) vs. Yversha Roman (D) — Rivera had a 78-vote lead on election night. Roman gained 169 absentee votes, while Rivera trailed with 40.

The race for Irondequoit Town Supervisor also came down to absentee ballots. In the unofficial tally on election night, Republican Rory Fitzpatrick pulled ahead of Democrat Joseph Morelle Jr. among in-person voters in a 6,205 — 5,825 vote.

Fitzpatrick picked up another 149 absentee votes for a 6,354 total. Morelle Jr. gained 455, totaling 6,280.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 347 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 4 new deaths.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,459 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

County officials say 515 new cases were reported Saturday, and 337 new cases were reported Sunday.

The county is now averaging 371 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 7.7%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 302 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Sunday, including 87 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 481,758 county residents are fully vaccinated and 521,305 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 81.6% of the county population.

It’s not even winter yet, but it’s never too early to start thinking spring.

Organizers from the Rochester Lilac Festival announced Tuesday the dates for the 2022 event. The 124th annual Lilac Fest will follow the pattern of the 2021 iteration, which featured three consecutive weekends instead of the traditional ten consecutive days.

Week One: May 6-8

Week Two: May 12-15

Week Three: May 19-22

The three-weekend format was instituted for COVID-19 precautions, but organizers hailed it as a success.

“The weekend format was such a success that we will continue it next year for the 124th Annual event,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “In our bicentennial year, the Lilac Festival takes on even more important celebration as we pivot from the pandemic to Bring Monroe Back and Plan Forward to our next 200 years. This community is primed and ready to celebrate the incredible quality of life we enjoy in Monroe County —and I know we all look forward to enjoying the Lilac Festival next year. ”

“By focusing on weekends when our families can best enjoy the Lilac Festival, we have breathed new life and excitement into one of our City’s premier events,” said Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren. “I can’t wait to see the lilacs in bloom and our community enjoying the annual kick-off to our great festival season, especially with the return of the parade, concerts and, of course, the beauty of Highland Park in spring!”

Lilac Festival’s return in 2021 was one of the first local, large-scale community events to return amid the pandemic and by adopting the three-weekend format, organizers say it is the largest, 11-day free festival in the United States.

The festival draws more than 500,000 visitors annually, organizers said, and some of the event’s favorite activities will return in 2022, including free live outdoor music.

While many won’t see much (if anything stick), there could be a few localized 1-2″ reports where bands remain more persistent. Scattered lake effect snow and rain will begin to wind down after Tuesday morning as the flow breaks down.

Afternoon highs of middle 40s will effectively mean any snow accumulation early will be short lived. In fact, we’re set to spike into the upper 50s Wednesday!

Our next big system brings widespread rain into the picture Thursday before a fresh round of colder air spills back in.

This will set the stage for another period of lake effect rain and snow showers into Friday, but this too does not appear to be a significant event for us locally. Back to sunshine Saturday!