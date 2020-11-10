Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, November 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza held a virtual briefing Monday to address the COVID-19 yellow zone in Monroe County.

“It is clear we are experiencing community spread throughout Monroe County,” Bello said. “It’s not targeted to one neighborhood or zip code, but it’s related to gatherings of people not in the same family, not wearing masks.”

Pfizer’s surprising news that its COVID-19 vaccine might offer more protection than anticipated — an announcement right after a fraught U.S. presidential election campaign — is raising questions about exactly how the different shots will make it to market.

Pfizer Inc. and the maker of the other leading U.S. vaccine candidate, Moderna Inc., have been cautioning for weeks that the earliest they could seek regulatory approval for wider use of their shots would be late November. In Britain, AstraZeneca recently said it hoped to prove its own vaccine was effective by year’s end.

Lawmakers are beginning to return to Capitol Hill and the top priority is a coronavirus relief deal. Negotiations have been stalled for months.

“I hope that we can get away from this Republican and Democrat thing and just get the right thing done,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said. With election week over, Kinzinger wants Congress to come together to finally pass a COVID-19 relief package.

On Tuesday, the nine Supreme Court justices will hear oral arguments in California v. Texas, a case looking to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“During this time, awful time of COVID 19, of a pandemic, is about the worst time possible to be without access to a family physician and health insurance,” Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) said.

While no specific date has been announced for the rollout of cashless tolling in New York, the state’s Thruway Authority still plans on doing it some time in the month of November.

“There’s a lot of work that still continues. We’re in the midst of testing each and every one of those sites specifically, as well as the system as a whole,” said NYS Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s office announced a program expansion designed to help city restaurants offer heated, outdoor dining options for the upcoming winter months.

Flower City Winter Sidewalks will expand upon the city’s previous Flower City Sidewalks Program, which launched this summer and helped restaurants and businesses offset coronavirus capacity restrictions to expand outdoor availability.

We’re truly witnessing weather history in the making. Yesterday’s high of 77 degrees broke the old record of 74 degrees. It also marked the fifth November day of a high of 70 or greater, which tied the record for the most 70°+ high temperatures in the month of November. The last time that happened was back in 1931! Today will mark the sixth such day making November 2020 truly historic!

Today is also almost certain to bring us a record high for today’s date.

A cold front will approach the area Wednesday morning, ushering in a round of showers and cooler air behind the front. It’ll be a close call getting to 70 again Wednesday. If that front slows down, we’ll have a shot at running that record number to 7 November days. A noticeably cooler air mass settles in for the remainder of the work week, but we’re generally dry. After Wednesday, it looks like our next shot of appreciable rainfall will arrive Sunday.