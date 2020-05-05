Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, May 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning, Rochester. Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in the Rochester region Monday to give his daily COVID-19 update, along with reopening guidelines.

During the governor’s briefing, from the Wegmans Conference Center in Chili, it was announced that 226 New Yorkers died Sunday from COVID-19, putting New York’s statewide death toll over 19,000 from the virus.

There are now 128 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Sunday

To date, officials report 1,556 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 19 new cases since 24 hours prior.

As talk about reopening the area continues, there is growing concern about identifying people that may have COVID-19 symptoms and one company in Rochester is using a new thermal imaging technology that can tell if someone has a high temperature, through just a camera.

Hawkeye Protection, a local security company, is thinking about how its technology can be used to keep business and customers safe, as well look to reopen post coronavirus.

Health officials discussed the mental health and addiction services available to the community during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“If you think of human beings, we’re made to be social creatures and it’s really difficult the longer that isolation goes on,” Chief of Clinical & Forensic Services Kimberly Butler said. Butler said there is an increase of people dealing with depression and anxiety as the NY PAUSE order keeps us all away from each other.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, Rep. Joe Morelle and Rep. Tom Reed will be in the News 8 studio Wednesday for a COVID-19 town hall.

These local leaders say they want to answer as many questions as possible from folks in our community. The live town hall will air on TV from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Rochester Lilac Festival was supposed to kick off this upcoming weekend and despite the postponement, festival organizers are now offering ways the Rochester community can enjoy the hometown staple.

The first ever Lilac Festival Pop-Up Shop is running online and ready for orders. Items include lilac perfume, award-winning posters, and more just in time for Mother’s Day. Contactless pick-up will be during the original weekend dates of the festival, May 8 through 10 and May 15 through 17 from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. at the Distillery Restaurant parking lot, 1142 Mt. Hope Ave.

Western New York and the Finger Lakes are no stranger to bouts of cold air in the Spring, but frankly, the caliber of cold coming isn’t the typical caliber you’d be accustomed to seeing occasionally if you’ve lived here for any length of time. Temperatures will be dipping into record low territory and may even shatter records that have been in the books now for nearly a half of a century. Check out some of the numbers on the ole’ thermometer this morning right around sunrise!