Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, May 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

At least 23 people were killed and 65 were hospitalized when a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in Mexico City on Monday night, crushing cars under fallen carriages and rubble.

Rescue efforts for potential survivors were paused shortly after the accident, authorities said, because of the risk that more of the Metro overpass and train cars could slam down onto the road.

President Joe Biden says investing in the American people now will do better for the country and the economy in the years to come.

“A once in a generation investment in our families,” Biden said.

He says the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan will help students, parents and teachers, as well bring the country back to the top.

Severe weather is once again threatening much of the South Tuesday, after deadly tornadoes struck parts of the region Sunday night and Monday.

Large parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, as well as corners of Arkansas and Georgia are at enhanced risk for the worst weather, according to the national Storm Prediction Center. That zone is home to more than 11 million people and includes the cities of Nashville, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Jackson, Mississippi, forecasters said.

Beginning Wednesday, the FEMA and state-run vaccination site at the former Kodak Hawkeye location will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

All new vaccinations will be given on a walk-in basis; no appointments are needed.

Not long after the Rochester International Jazz Festival announced it was holding the festival in July at Rochester Institute of Technology, organizers John Nugent and Marc Iacona announced Monday that the festival would be postponed until 2022.

“We are disappointed to announce that the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival 19th Edition will be postponed toJune 17 to 25, 2022. We will be back next year and are committed to making every effort to move forward in downtown Rochester and also explore expanding the Festival with programming at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT),” said Iacona and Nugent in a press release Monday.

Parents of adolescents may soon be able to sleep a little easier: The Food and Drug Administration reportedly plans to authorize use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds by early next week.

The report emerges from the New York Times, who says it spoke with federal officials familiar with the FDA’s plans.

The move will open up vaccines to millions of Americans, and hopefully edge the country closer to reaching herd immunity.

The New York State Legislature passed an extension on the state’s eviction moratorium Monday.

The move will allow New Yorkers to stay in their homes if they are facing hardship from the pandemic. The new deadline for the moratorium is August 31.

With the COVID-19 situation improving statewide, the governor said New York state, along with a coalition of neighboring northeast states, will take a “major” step toward reopening.

“Beginning Wednesday May 19 most capacity restrictions will end across the tri-state area,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That includes retail stores, food service, gyms, fitness centers, amusement parks, and family entertainment centers, hair salons, barbershops, offices, museums, theaters, etc. No capacity restrictions on all of those activities.”

Despite a wet workweek, there will be windows of opportunity. Tomorrow could be one of those. Winds will turn southerly and allow a temporary surge of warmth to get established. It’s likely many of us will find our way into the 70s Tuesday, hands down the warmest air we’ll see all week. The catch remains the rain situation. Scattered showers will still be out there, but they’ll be scattered enough that a quick peek at radar could find you some dry time to enjoy the warmth. There might even be a few breaks of sunshine. We’ll watch radar closely into the afternoon. That warmth will result in a ribbon of instability that will support a few thunderstorms, some strong.

This risk appears to exclusively be a south of I-90 affair, particularly into the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. The front will clear later in the day and temperatures will tumble back into cooler territory where they’ll spend the next several days.

An additional wave of energy keeps rain in the forecast Wednesday with temperatures stuck in the 50s. Thursday appears to be the sunshine and dry weather winner of the week. Soak up while you can with more cold rain returning Thursday night and into Friday. We’ve even seen some suggestion of wet snow mixing in Friday morning across higher elevations. We’ll cross that bridge when we get closer to Friday.