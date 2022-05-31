ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans will join fellow mayors across the state Tuesday for what is being dubbed as the first-of-it’s-kind gathering in New York State.

The event, hosted by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, will kick off Gun Violence Awareness Month.

Along with the aforementioned officials, remarks will be made by Mayor Eric Adams of New York City, Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard of Mount Vernon, Mayor Evans, Mayor Kathy Sheehan of Albany, Mayor Wilfred Rosas of Dunkirk, and Mayor Robert Restaino of Niagara Falls.

Also speaking will be Reverend Paul Thomas, Pastor of Buffalo AME Church and anti-gun violence advocates K. Bain.

The event is scheduled to be streamed live on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. State residents can follow on Facebook via a live link that can be found at www.gunviolenceawarenessmonthny.com.

According to state officials, Gun Violence Awareness Month is a month-long, statewide campaign in New York to raise awareness on the severe impact of gun violence in our communities.

In Rochester, the mayor is set to join the county executive and representatives of local anti-violence groups to discuss the campaign on Friday, June 3 at City Hall.

The city’s skyline will be lit orange from June 3-5 in recognition of the initiative.

A 32-year-old Rochester man was hospitalized after being shot in the area of North Street and Herald Street Monday.

Rochester police officials say officers responded around 10:40 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found the victim with at least one gunshot wound to the middle of his body.

He was taken to Rochester General Hospital with injuries that were initially described as life-threatening, but about 45 minutes later the victim’s condition was upgraded and the injuries were no longer considered life-threatening.

Police say nearby roads were closed while officers investigated, but have since reopened to traffic.

An occupied home in the area of Lakeview Terrace was struck by gunfire late Monday night.

Authorities say officers were led to the Lakeview Terrace neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. for the report of shots into a house. Upon arrival, they located an occupied home that had been struck.

According to officials, none of the four occupants inside were injured during the incident.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

Temperatures take a run at 90 degrees today under mostly sunny skies, marking the top of this stretch of heat before a Wednesday cold front darts through.

Some say hot sauce has to do with chili peppers, but in Rochester it’s all about the meat.

The Rochester Meat Hot Festival returns to the Public Market in a celebration of everything meat. Organizers announced its comeback Monday and released the first batch of tickets online.

Meat-lovers will have to wait until Tuesday, May 31 to rejoice in Rochester’s iconic meat hot sauce. Doors open at 5 p.m. ahead of meat sampling, with tickets for $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Each ticket comes with a single drink ticket that can be redeemed at a number of stands.

Burgers, Zweigles Hots, fixings, and a complete bar of hot sauce samplings are only part of this event’s meat. Festival-goers will also experience live music, local vendors plus more.

Meat hot is the essential ingredient and somewhat of a party piece to the “garbage plate.” The dish was created in Rochester and is composed of a variety of things, just as you would expect.

Well, meat hot is the sauce that finishes off the plate, but it’s also a divine treasure to most Rochesterians.

The event is hosted by the New York State Restaurant Association and Rohrbach Brewing Company.

According to organizers, earnings from the festival will be used for culinary scholarships. Previously, Rochester’s Meat Hot Fest raised more than $10,000 toward the cause.